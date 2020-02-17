Orioles to join local middle school students as part of Orioles health and fitness challenge

Current Orioles players RHP SHAWN ARMSTRONG and LHP PAUL FRY will visit Sarasota Middle School (4826 Ashton Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233) on Wednesday, February 19, from approximately 1:20 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. to participate in a physical education class as part of the Orioles Health & Fitness Challenge. Launched in

Current Orioles players RHP SHAWN ARMSTRONG and LHP PAUL FRY will visit Sarasota Middle School (4826 Ashton Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233) on Wednesday, February 19, from approximately 1:20 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. to participate in a physical education class as part of the Orioles Health & Fitness Challenge.

Launched in 2016, the program teaches middle school students to “eat, train, and live like the pros” by focusing on the importance of healthy eating, tobacco-free living, and physical fitness. More than 4,500 students in 10 county schools participate each year in the five-week challenge, which began January 21 and concludes next week. Participating students earn Orioles-themed prizes throughout the program and two free tickets to the Orioles’ Spring Training game on February 29. Participants also receive vouchers for complimentary concessions at the Orioles Fit Grill healthy-food stand at Ed Smith Stadium. For more information about the Challenge, visit Orioles.com/OriolesFit.

Media interested in covering the Health & Fitness event must RSVP to Jackie Harig ([email protected]) by Tuesday, February 18.