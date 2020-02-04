Rays announce 2020 promotional schedule

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—The Tampa Bay Rays have released the promotional schedule for the 2020 season, which features 22 unique items. This year’s promotional schedule includes six player bobbleheads that form the 2020 Collectible Bobblehead Series, seven kids giveaways, five items exclusively for Rays Rookies Kids Club members and two theme-ticket

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—The Tampa Bay Rays have released the promotional schedule for the 2020 season, which features 22 unique items. This year’s promotional schedule includes six player bobbleheads that form the 2020 Collectible Bobblehead Series, seven kids giveaways, five items exclusively for Rays Rookies Kids Club members and two theme-ticket giveaways. Upon entry to Opening Day on Thursday, March 26 vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates, all fans will receive a Rays Schedule Magnet, while supplies last.

This season, on six select dates, all fans will receive a bobblehead of a current Rays player that includes audio of a highlight from TV or radio broadcast calls. All six bobbleheads create the 2020 Collectible Bobblehead Series and form the Rays logo when placed together. The 2020 Bobblehead Series features the Charlie Morton Audio Bobblehead (Saturday, May 9 vs. Rangers) presented by DEX Imaging; Willy Adames Audio Bobblehead (Saturday, May 30 vs. Brewers) presented by Seminole Hard Rock Tampa; Tyler Glasnow Audio Bobblehead (Saturday, June 13 vs. Orioles); Ji-Man Choi Audio Bobblehead (Saturday, June 27 vs. Mariners); Blake Snell Audio Bobblehead (Tuesday, July 28 vs. Marlins); and Austin Meadows Audio Bobblehead (Saturday, August 29 vs. Twins). All items are available while supplies last.

Sundays will once again be Family Fun Days. Every Sunday home game will feature free parking for cars with four or more passengers and a variety of postgame activities for kids, including Kids Run the Bases and the DJ Kitty Dance Party. For the seventh consecutive season, concourse activities will be complimentary for kids 14 years and under on Sundays. Activities include Power Alley Batting Cage, Speed Pitch, Virtual Reality Home Run Derby, Raymond’s Treehouse, Topps Make Your Own Baseball Card and the Grand Slam Alley. Extra entertainers will also perform on Sundays, including face painters, stilt walkers, jugglers and balloon artists. In addition, every Sunday home game, two Rays players will sign autographs for kids 14 years and under from 12:00–12:30 p.m.

On seven Sundays this season, fans 14 years and under will receive a giveaway item. The items include a Kevin Kiermaier Snapback Hat (March 29 vs. Pirates) presented by Morgan Auto Group; Dry Erase Lineup Card (April 19 vs. Blue Jays) presented by FOX Sports Sun; Sunglasses (April 26 vs. Royals) presented by FOX Sports Sun; Sports Bracelet (May 10 vs. Rangers); Arm Sleeve (May 17 vs. Orioles), Rays Baseball Cards (August 9 vs. Red Sox) presented by Topps; and Toy Truck (August 16 vs. Orioles) presented by W.B. Mason.

New for 2020, fans 14 years and under who sign up for Rays Rookies Kids Club, presented by Outback Steakhouse, will receive exclusive promotional items at five Sunday home games. The items include a Yandy Díaz Beach Tank (May 31 vs. Brewers) presented by TradeWinds Island Resorts; Raymond & DJ Kitty Headband (June 14 vs. Orioles); Brandon Lowe Cereal Bowl (June 28 vs. Mariners); Pennant Notepad (July 12 vs. Cardinals); and Ugly Sweater Socks (July 26 vs. Tigers). Rays Rookies is a free membership for fans 14 years and under, which includes $2 tickets for select home games, $2 snacks for all home games and access to exclusive Rays events. Fans can sign up for Rays Rookies Kids Club, presented by Outback Steakhouse, starting February 8 at RaysBaseball.com/raysrookies.

For the third straight season, Rays players and coaches will wear white alternate throwback Devil Rays jerseys and navy blue retro caps during five Saturday home games. The five Devil Rays Days will take place on April 25 vs. Royals, June 13 vs. Orioles, July 11 vs. Cardinals, August 8 vs. Red Sox and September 19 vs. Red Sox. Additionally, two theme nights this season will include a giveaway item as part of the special ticket package. WWE Night is on Tuesday, March 31 vs. the Yankees, and includes a Yandy Díaz WWE Bobblehead with an event ticket. Star Wars Night is on Saturday, May 16 vs. the Orioles, and includes a STAR WARS Jedi Jersey with an event ticket.

Rays 2020 season tickets are currently on sale, and provide numerous benefits, including the best seat locations, concession and merchandise discounts and access to exclusive events. Through the Double Play Season Ticket opportunity, fans can select from their choice of a premium gift or experience, which include a complimentary catered suite to a 2020 Rays home game, batting practice on the field and an all-expense paid spring training experience. Fans can call 888-FAN-RAYS or visit RaysBaseball.com/seasontickets for more information.

The complete promotional schedule can be found on the following page or at RaysBaseball.com/promotions.