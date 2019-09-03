Twins announce plans for 2020 Winter Caravan presented by Case IH

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – The Minnesota Twins today announced plans for the club’s 60th annual Twins Winter Caravan, among the longest running and most extensive offseason fan engagement tours in professional sports. The 2020 Twins Winter Caravan, presented by Case IH, is slated for January 20-23 and will bring Twins

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – The Minnesota Twins today announced plans for the club’s 60th annual Twins Winter Caravan, among the longest running and most extensive offseason fan engagement tours in professional sports. The 2020 Twins Winter Caravan, presented by Case IH, is slated for January 20-23 and will bring Twins players, coaches, alumni, broadcasters and executives to regional hubs in every corner of Minnesota, along with stops in North and South Dakota.

“Our 2020 Winter Caravan will bring the Twins into where our fans live, work and play, and we are proud to once again have Case IH on board as our presenting sponsor,” said Twins Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer Laura Day. “Both organizations are excited to connect with fans across a broad swath of Twins Territory, as the Caravan officially launches our 60th season of Minnesota Twins baseball.”

The 2020 Twins Winter Caravan features groups including American League Manager of the Year Rocco Baldelli, current and former players, and members of the coaching staff and front office, all coming together to visit local schools, hospitals, corporations and service clubs during the day, with a traditional “Hot Stove” program each evening. Designated schools will also feature a “Playball” initiative that incorporates hands-on baseball activities between Twins players and select participants.

Members of the Treasure Island Baseball Network and FOX Sports North broadcast teams, including Bert Blyleven, Jack Morris, Dick Bremer, Dan Gladden, Cory Provus and Kris Atteberry, will lead Twins Winter Caravan tours.

Preliminary 2020 Twins Winter Caravan routes and personalities are on the following page (schedule and players are subject to change). Specific times and locations within those communities will be announced in the coming weeks and will be available at twinsbaseball.com/wintercaravan.