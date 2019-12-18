These contenders still have big needs to fill

Plenty of teams are entering 2020 already looking like strong contenders. Plenty have made big moves this offseason to put them in that position. But that doesn't mean they don't still have holes to fill. Here are the playoff contenders with clear needs remaining, and the players who could be

Plenty of teams are entering 2020 already looking like strong contenders. Plenty have made big moves this offseason to put them in that position.

But that doesn't mean they don't still have holes to fill.

Here are the playoff contenders with clear needs remaining, and the players who could be their solutions. (Teams listed alphabetically).

Angels: Starting pitcher, catcher

Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon might be the best duo in baseball, but two players don't a playoff team make. The Angels' starting five has been an Achilles' heel in recent seasons, and even with Shohei Ohtani returning to the mound, the Halos need an arm that can give them quality innings at the front end of the rotation. A trade for a promising arm like Matthew Boyd would be particularly interesting. The Angels also need someone to catch ... maybe a low-cost veteran like Martín Maldonado, who was popular in Anaheim from 2017-18.

SP fits: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dallas Keuchel, David Price (trade), Robbie Ray (trade), Matthew Boyd (trade)

C fits: Martín Maldonado, Jason Castro

Astros: Catcher, starting pitcher

The Astros still don't really have a catcher, and there's a Gerrit Cole-sized hole at the top of their rotation. Cole might be irreplaceable, but NL Cy Young runner-up Hyun-Jin Ryu is still unsigned, and D-backs strikeout artist Robbie Ray seems like a prototypical Astros trade target. Behind the plate, there are familiar faces available -- bringing back Robinson Chirinos seems like a likely option, and former Astros catchers Martín Maldonado and Jason Castro are out there, too.

C fits: Robinson Chirinos, Martín Maldonado, Jason Castro, James McCann (trade)

SP fits: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Robbie Ray (trade), Rich Hill

Braves: Third baseman

The most straightforward way to fill the need left by Josh Donaldson hitting free agency is, well, to just bring back Donaldson. One of the NL East champs' best players and one of the top third basemen in baseball last season, Donaldson's production won't be easily found elsewhere, especially now that Anthony Rendon is an Angel. It'll take more than a one-year deal for Atlanta to get Donaldson this time around, but there seems to be interest on both sides.

Fits: Josh Donaldson, Kris Bryant (trade), Nolan Arenado (trade), Travis Shaw

Brewers: Corner infielder

The Brewers have penciled in Ryon Healy at third base and Ryan Braun at first base. But for a team that's made back-to-back postseasons, that's not the most solid foundation for the corner infield. Bringing back Eric Thames on a cheaper deal might make a lot of sense to platoon with Braun at first, or someone similar like Mitch Moreland. If the Brewers want to fortify the hot corner, it's possible they cleared enough payroll to make a run at Donaldson, the top third baseman with Rendon off the market; otherwise it'd have to be someone like Todd Frazier.

1B fits: Eric Thames, Mitch Moreland

3B fits: Josh Donaldson, Todd Frazier

Cardinals: Outfielder

The Cardinals want to add a starting pitcher, but the bigger need for the NL Central champs is an outfielder to boost the offense. Marcell Ozuna did that for them last season -- and don't rule out the free-agent slugger returning to St. Louis. The Cards might prefer a left-handed bat, though, in which case the free agents are more limited. Corey Dickerson is the best one out there.

Fits: Marcell Ozuna, Nicholas Castellanos, Corey Dickerson, Alex Gordon, Kole Calhoun, Matt Joyce

Dodgers: Starting pitcher

The big Dodgers talk these days has centered on the potential for a blockbuster deal for Francisco Lindor or Mookie Betts, but those superstars are more wants than needs for the perennial World Series contenders. L.A.'s biggest need at the moment is starting pitching, and with top-of-the-rotation arms running thin in free agency, their best move might be to make a push to bring back Hyun-Jin Ryu. Heck, they could even do the same with Rich Hill if they want some extra depth.

Fits: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dallas Keuchel, Robbie Ray (trade), Rich Hill

Indians: Second baseman

The Indians have a big need at second base after declining Jason Kipnis' option, and that has to be their top priority if they want to make it back to the postseason after their narrow 2019 miss. Luckily for the Tribe, there are a lot of solid free-agent options that won't break the bank. César Hernández might cost the most, but there are also players like Jonathan Schoop, who just hit 23 homers for the division-rival (and AL Central champion) Twins.

Fits: César Hernández, Jonathan Schoop, Starlin Castro, Brian Dozier, Whit Merrifield (trade)

Mets: Reliever

The Mets have to avoid a repeat of their bullpen situation from 2019. It might be all the difference between making and missing the playoffs. Seth Lugo is their rock, but can they afford to bank on big bounce-backs from both Edwin Díaz and Jeurys Familia? The obvious fit for New York is longtime Yankee Dellin Betances, but the Mets' interest doesn't seem to be there. There have been Josh Hader trade rumors, but that would take quite the creative packages, and Brodie Van Wagenen knows all too well the risk of trading for a reliever. But even if the Mets don't pursue those two, a lot of veteran arms are available that could solidify the relief corps -- the Will Harris, Steve Cishek, Daniel Hudson types. It's a long list.

Fits: Dellin Betances, Will Harris, Steve Cishek, Daniel Hudson, Josh Hader (trade)

Nationals: Third baseman, first baseman

The reigning World Series champions just lost their superstar third baseman and the best free-agent position player this winter, Anthony Rendon. With Rendon in Anaheim and the Nats in a hyper-competitive NL East, they need a new third baseman. And there's only one free agent who can also play at a superstar level: Donaldson. He has to be the target, unless the Nats could somehow swing a trade for the likes of Kris Bryant. As for the other corner of the infield, Washington did just re-sign Howie Kendrick, but he's 36 years old. A reunion with Ryan Zimmerman seems plausible, or the Nationals could try to bring in a lefty platoon bat like Travis Shaw.

3B fits: Josh Donaldson, Kris Bryant (trade), Nolan Arenado (trade)

1B fits: Ryan Zimmerman, Travis Shaw, Eric Thames, Mitch Moreland

Rangers: Third baseman

The Rangers came into the offseason wanting to make a big splash. They made their first one by trading for Corey Kluber. But they need to make another one -- at third base -- if they want to make the leap from late-season fader to serious playoff contender. Rendon signed with the Angels, so that leaves Donaldson as the only big-fish free agent. But what about another blockbuster trade? Is there a proposal for Nolan Arenado or Bryant that could work?

Fits: Josh Donaldson, Todd Frazier, Travis Shaw, Kris Bryant (trade), Nolan Arenado (trade)

Rays: Designated hitter

The Rays went into last year's Trade Deadline season in need of a right-handed DH-type bat. They got Jesús Aguilar, but it didn't really work out. Tampa Bay made the playoffs anyway, and pushed the Astros to the brink in the AL Division Series, but the team now has the same opening for that slugging righty bat entering 2020, especially with Avisaíl García departing (Yoshitomo Tsutsugo is a slugger, but a lefty). That bat can be had on the free-agent market. Edwin Encarnación, for example, is aging but coming off a 34-homer season. Or what if the market for Ozuna drags on? The Rays are known for their opportunistic acquisitions, and Ozuna's defensive limitations really make him an ideal fit for an AL club.

Fits: Edwin Encarnación, Steven Souza Jr., Marcell Ozuna, C.J. Cron

Reds: Corner outfielder

The Reds have definitely made moves to set themselves up to contend in the NL Central in 2020, from their trade for Trevor Bauer last season to their signing of Mike Moustakas this offseason. The next big step should be to go get a corner outfielder who can hit. The top two in free agency, Nicholas Castellanos and Marcell Ozuna, would come with the added bonus of taking them away from division rivals, the Cubs and Cardinals, respectively. And insert one of them in the lineup alongside Moustakas, Eugenio Suárez and Joey Votto? That could be dangerous.

Fits: Nicholas Castellanos, Marcell Ozuna, Corey Dickerson, Shogo Akiyama

Twins: Starting pitcher

The Bomba Squad made slugging history in 2019 but were swept by the Yankees once they reached the postseason. Front-line starting pitching could be what's separating the Twins from the AL's other heavyweights in New York and Houston. Even after losing out on free-agent targets Zack Wheeler, Madison Bumgarner and Cole Hamels, there are still impact starters the Twins can go out and get, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Dallas Keuchel chief among them. Minnesota also has the prospect depth if it wants to explore the trade market for someone like Robbie Ray, whom the Twins were interested in leading up to the 2019 Trade Deadline.

Fits: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dallas Keuchel, Robbie Ray (trade)