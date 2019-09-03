What are next offseason moves in AL West?

It's mid-December, which means we're at that point in the offseason where the amount of time that has passed since the end of the World Series is just about the same as the amount of time remaining until pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training. It's also the time of

It's mid-December, which means we're at that point in the offseason where the amount of time that has passed since the end of the World Series is just about the same as the amount of time remaining until pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training.

It's also the time of year when Hot Stove activity may slow a bit, with the holidays just around the corner.

But before we sip egg nog, open gifts and send a hearty "ho ho ho" to that chubby bearded man tumbling down our chimneys, let's take one last look at where the American League West teams stand after an action-packed month that was highlighted by one of the busiest, most intriguing Winter Meetings in years.

Teams have been active so far. But what's next?

Angels: Pitching, catching

The Angels are still in the market for starting pitching and a catcher after acquiring third baseman Anthony Rendon last week. On the free-agent front, they are interested in lefties Hyun-Jin Ryu and Dallas Keuchel . On the trade front, a move for David Price could be realistic, while Arizona's Robbie Ray has also been mentioned as a possibility. At catcher, it's more of a low-cost acquisition, as they're interested in free agents Martín Maldonado or Jason Castro , or potentially a trade for a veteran. But they're looking to be aggressive, and they certainly could make a move or two before Christmas.

Astros: Starting pitching, catching

The Astros were never really in the running for Gerrit Cole , who signed a record deal with the Yankees during the Winter Meetings. That announcement simply made official what has been the case throughout the offseason so far: Houston needs to add an arm, maybe two, to its rotation. Payroll restraints may factor into how aggressive the club can be on this front, but it needs an innings-eater, especially considering two of the starters expected to return in 2020 -- Lance McCullers Jr. and Jose Urquidy -- have had Tommy John surgery at some point in the past two years. The Astros also need a catcher. Interestingly, three who are still available have all played for the Astros in the past -- Jason Castro, Martín Maldonado and Robinson Chirinos .

A's: Arms, bats

The A’s are still looking to add another arm to the bullpen after losing out on Sergio Romo , who signed with the Twins earlier this week. Their need for a left-handed bat was addressed in the Rule 5 Draft with the acquisition of versatile infielder Vimael Machin , but the front office indicated that talks are still ongoing for at least one more left-handed-hitting option. Oakland executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane said during the Winter Meetings that additions appear more likely to come through trade rather than free agency at this point, though that could change if certain targets remain on the market as Spring Training gets closer.

Mariners: Bullpen help

While general manager Jerry Dipoto still has several items remaining on his to-do list, the next likely addition will be a reliever with some Major League experience who can help bolster the young group of arms the Mariners have accumulated in the past year. Dipoto signed former Cubs right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. to a one-year, $950,000 deal earlier this month as an interesting bounce-back candidate, and he will be looking for a similar reliever who could provide some leadership and depth in the back end of the 'pen.

Rangers: Third baseman

The Rangers need a third baseman after losing out on Rendon. They were high on Josh Donaldson going into the offseason, but they may be backing off because of the asking price and the perceived long-term health risks. Todd Frazier is the next best free agent, and Travis Shaw could be a possibility. The Yankees may be willing to trade Miguel Andújar . Texas knows he can hit, but it isn't sure if his defense is good enough at third. Kris Bryant could be a possibility, if the Cubs are serious about cutting payroll. Nolan Arenado rumors are out there. That seems like a long shot at this point, but if the Rockies are serious, the Rangers should be as well.