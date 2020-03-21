Parra makes a diving catch in an empty stadium

We’ve been enjoying every driveway BP and backyard baseball that players are doing to stay in shape for when the season returns, but it’s exciting to get a taste of in-game action when possible. Fortunately for us, NPB has been playing spring exhibition games -- though the start of their

Fortunately for us, NPB has been playing spring exhibition games -- though the start of their regular season has been postponed until at least next month -- which means we can even watch highlights from some familiar faces playing abroad.

Enter: Gerardo Parra, Mr. Baby Shark himself. The new Yomiuri Giants outfielder raced in and made a diving snag to rob the Baystars' Toshiro Miyazaki of a base hit on Friday night:

With NPB exhibition games underway, there will be more exciting highlights to come while we wait for the regular season to begin stateside.