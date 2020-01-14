Parra got a World Series AND Baby Shark tattoo

Teams unite behind some weird stuff when it's World Series time. Remember "Cowboy Up" or "Fear the Beard?" The Nationals may have been the strangest, and most horrifyingly catchy of all: Baby Shark. (Don't click if you don't want to be going "Doo Doo" all day long) Outfielder Gerardo Parra

Teams unite behind some weird stuff when it's World Series time. Remember "Cowboy Up" or "Fear the Beard?" The Nationals may have been the strangest, and most horrifyingly catchy of all: Baby Shark. (Don't click if you don't want to be going "Doo Doo" all day long)

Outfielder Gerardo Parra was the inspiration behind it all, and through his kid-friendly walk-up song and his signature rose-colored glasses, the Nats stormed through the second half of the season and the postseason to win the team's first World Series title. So, just like Javier Báez, who got inked after the Cubs won it all in 2016, Parra did the same to celebrate the Nats victory. Of course, his tattoo includes a nod to the team's theme song and his shades.

(via @elyologp8 on Instagram)

Unfortunately for DC fans, they won't be able to see the tattoo in person next year -- unless they travel to Japan. Parra signed with the Yomiuri Giants of the NPB over the offseason.