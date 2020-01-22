Coolest highlights you can recreate in MLB the Show 20

This year's edition of MLB: The Show is right around the corner, giving you full control over your favorite big league stars. You probably read that preceding sentence and figured that by "full control" we meant the usual -- swinging, running, pitching, you know, your basic baseball video game stuff.

So let's be clear: By full control, we mean full control. If it can happen in the Major Leagues, you can almost certainly make it happen in The Show. And if you don't believe us, just look at the first gameplay trailer:

The first gameplay trailer for MLB The Show 20 has arrived ⚾️



Hall of Famers, bat flips, more dancing than should legally be allowed -- there's a whole lot to unpack there. So much so, in fact, that we're going to have to go through every awesome big league moment you'll now be able to recreate, point by point.

The Soto Shuffle

In addition to sending baseballs into space and doing stuff that literally no one his age has ever done, Juan Soto also provides one of the wildest at-bat experiences in the Majors -- shuffling, shifting, stalking, muttering to himself as though he's about to cast some sort of incantation over the diamond. Even in the World Series:

Now, thanks to The Show, you too can strike fear into the heart of Zach Greinke with a single toe-drag.

Dugout dances galore

The Nats made last October the postseason of the hilariously elaborate dugout celebration, one drag race at a time. Now, you too can turn the dugout into your own personal dance floor -- just check out Miguel Sano and/or Ronald Acuña Jr. busting a move up there. Sadly, though, the dugout karaoke feature is still a year or two away:

OMG. Sound *all* the way up.@La_Mole_13, we'll always love you too 😂 pic.twitter.com/YtEUY0MdHd — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 28, 2019

The bat flip heard 'round the world

Haven't you always wanted to launch a baseball 400 feet and then treat your bat like it disrespected Baby Yoda, just like Tim Anderson? Of course you have. And now you can:

See what it's like to live every day with the complete confidence of Javy Baez

Baez isn't just smooth; he turns Major League Baseball -- quite possibly the hardest game on planet Earth, a sport that will put you in its Hall of Fame if you succeed three times out of ten -- into his own personal playground, like he's just goofing around in his backyard and, hey, a bunch of other guys happen to be here too.

He flings his bat at the baseball. He breaks people's ankles on the basepaths. He slides into home with the game-winning run like the entire world is choreographed for him. He's so assured, so absolutely confident of how good he is, that he once even started celebrating before applying the tag at second while playing for Puerto Rico during the 2017 World Baseball Classic:

If that seems like fun, well, preorders are available now.