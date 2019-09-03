One holiday gift for every team
It’s the holidays! And if you think we are not going to use that as an excuse to come up with a column about one perfect gift for every team to find under its tree, you don’t know us very well. It’s the holidays! Let’s have some fun! So, today
So, today at the Thirty, we come up with the one gift every team still needs. Some of them are specific on-field needs, and some of them are nods to the future. But everybody needs something. Giving is the spirit of the season, after all.
AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST
Blue Jays -- A first baseman. They have filled out their rotation with the free-agent additions of
Orioles -- Any middle infielder. The Orioles basically have one right now,
Rays -- An extra outfielder or two. As noted by MLB.com Rays beat reporter Juan Toribio, the Rays have only three outfielders on their 40-man roster. They are short on power now, too. Could someone like
Red Sox -- Clarity. So, are the Red Sox trading
Yankees -- More relievers! The Yankees have more than taken care of their rotation, but they lost reliever Dellin Betances to the crosstown Mets. Would they go after
AMERICAN LEAGUE CENTRAL
Indians -- A decision on Francisco Lindor. The trade of
Royals -- Some bullpen arms. The Royals had one of the worst bullpens in baseball last year, and the relievers are going to face an innings crunch considering Kansas City's current rotation.
Tigers -- More patience. Detroit has holes everywhere, and it’s going to be a while until they are entirely filled. The Tigers have a long haul ahead of them. It takes a village.
Twins -- That top-shelf starting pitcher they’re waiting for. The Twins have made several attempts to bring in a free-agent starter, with no results as of yet. There are fewer options out there, and they can’t be shut out.
White Sox -- A designated hitter. The White Sox have filled their holes at catcher (with
AMERICAN LEAGUE WEST
Angels -- Pitching, pitching, any pitching.
Astros -- Someone to make the Cole Pain go away. The Astros won't find another
Athletics -- A lefty hitter. The A’s lineup is way too right-handed, so they need to bring somebody in to balance them out. If he can play second base, that’d be great, too.
Mariners -- Something, anything to happen! It’s downright bizarre to see the Mariners being so quiet this offseason. A flurry of moves has to be coming, right?
Rangers -- A third baseman. They missed out on the one they desperately wanted (Rendon), and it doesn’t seem like
NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST
Braves -- Also, a third baseman. The hardest part about potentially losing Donaldson is not just that he would leave a hole at third base; it’s that he could end up going to a division rival.
Marlins --
Mets -- A true center fielder. The position has been a bugaboo for the Mets for a while, as they’ve mixed in a number of guys (such as
Nationals -- All the commemorative World Series champion videos. One of the best parts of winning the World Series is that everybody knows what to get all their loved ones the next holiday season: Championship swag, everywhere.
Phillies -- Bullpen arms. For all their injuries, the Phillies' bullpen was the main reason for their woes last year. And it’s not any different right now than when the season ended.
NATIONAL LEAGUE CENTRAL
Brewers -- The other shoe dropping. The Brewers have lost a ton of players this offseason and added a bunch, but none of their acquisitions would be classified as “major.” Many have speculated that it has all been preparation for a series of big moves. It’d be nice to see those moves happen.
Cardinals -- An impact bat. Right now, the Cardinals' offense looks exactly like last year’s offense … and it might lose
Cubs -- Some of these guys sticking around. The Cubs could still blow up the rest of this offseason by trading away one of their stars, such as
Pirates -- A juicy return for Starling Marte. The dynamic center fielder is the best player they have to offer to kick-start any sort of rebuild.
Reds -- Francisco Lindor. The Reds are thinking big this offseason. Nothing’s bigger than finding a way to get the MVP candidate from across the state.
NATIONAL LEAGUE WEST
D-backs -- More pitching. Again: Every team in baseball needs starting pitching. But the thing about the
Dodgers -- Mookie Betts. The Dodgers still haven’t made that big move. It’s possible the Betts move may have to wait until next holidays.
Giants -- A bat that won’t hurt the future. The younger the bat they can bring in, the better: The Giants need a right-handed hitter (and there have been some
Padres -- A home for
Rockies -- Some peace of mind for Nolan Arenado. Arenado wants to stay in Colorado. But can you blame him for looking around and saying … is this all there is?