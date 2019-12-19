Rangers reveal Peek at Park event for Jan. 25

ARLINGTON -- The Rangers are presenting Comerica Peek at the Park this winter instead of their normal FanFest. The event will be free and held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Texas Live! The Rangers were looking for a special event, since they are moving

ARLINGTON -- The Rangers are presenting Comerica Peek at the Park this winter instead of their normal FanFest.

The event will be free and held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Texas Live! The Rangers were looking for a special event, since they are moving from one ballpark to another this winter and don’t have the ability to put on a normal FanFest due to the ongoing construction.

Peek at the Park will allow fans to get a behind-the-scenes look at Globe Life Field, which is scheduled to open in March. A viewing area will be set up on the outfield main concourse, giving fans an excellent sightline of the playing field, seating bowl and retractable roof areas. The viewing area will be accessible from Texas Rangers Plaza adjacent to Texas Live!

• Globe Life Field's dimensions honor key players

Batting Practice: Globe Life Field Edition 🏗⚾️ pic.twitter.com/A8uD0ovgNr — Globe Life Field (@GlobeLifeField) December 4, 2019

Comerica Peek at the Park at Texas Live! will also include:

• Autograph sessions with Rangers players and coaches at PBR Texas and on the second floor of Live! Arena at Texas Live! between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

• Question and answer sessions with Rangers executives and players at Troy’s, located on the first floor of Texas Live!

• The Globe Life Field Sales Center, located in the former Hall of Fame space at Globe Life Park in Arlington, will be open. Fans can see a model of the new park and receive season ticket information for the inaugural year at Globe Life Field.

• The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation will hold a sale in the Batter’s Eye Club located in Vandergriff Plaza at Globe Life Park in Arlington. This year’s sale has been expanded to include Rangers’ promotional items and publications from the past 20 years as well as other merchandise.

• The Grand Slam Gift Shop at Globe Life Park will be open.

• Free parking will be available in Lots B and J.

More information and details will be available in early January at texasrangers.com.

Rangers sign Vólquez, Gibaut, Federowicz

The Rangers have agreed to terms with pitchers Edinson Vólquez and Ian Gibaut and catcher Tim Federowicz on Minor League contracts with an invitation to Spring Training.

Vólquez, 36, was planning to retire but changed his mind after pitching in relief for the Rangers in September and was hitting 95 mph on the radar gun. He will come to camp competing for a spot as a right-handed setup reliever. If he makes the team, Vólquez will be entering his 15th season in the Majors.

Gibaut, 26, became a free agent after being non-tendered by the Rangers in November, but he will return to compete for a spot in the bullpen. A hard-throwing right-hander, Gibaut pitched in nine games for the Rangers last season and allowed seven runs on 11 hits and eight walks in 12 1/3 innings. He struck out 14. Gibaut will also compete for a spot in the bullpen.

Federowicz, 32, played in 29 games for the Rangers in 2019 and hit .160 (12-for-75) with four homers and seven RBIs. Federowicz is an eight-year veteran who has played in the big leagues with the Dodgers, Cubs, Giants, Astros, Reds and Rangers. His career slash line is .192/.241/.328 and his strengths have been his defense and ability to work with pitchers.