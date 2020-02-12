Walker close to rejoining Mariners (sources)

PEORIA, Ariz. -- Though nothing has been made official yet, Taijuan Walker was at the Mariners' Spring Training complex on Wednesday talking with team officials, and the big right-hander is close to signing back with his former team after weighing his options in free agency this past offseason. The Mariners

The Mariners are looking to add a veteran starter, and Walker seems a perfect fit, as he's looking for an opportunity to rebound from two injury-plagued seasons with the D-backs before hitting free agency again after this season.

According to sources, Walker has agreed to a Major League contract, but the club must still make a move to add him to its 40-man roster before anything is announced. Walker himself tweeted out a picture of himself in a Mariners uniform saying, “Let’s gooo!!” The club hasn't confirmed the deal.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that Walker will make $2 million in the one-year deal, with another potential $1 million in incentive bonuses.

Walker, 27, was drafted by Seattle in 2010 and pitched his first four seasons in the Majors with the Mariners from 2013-16 before being traded by general manager Jerry Dipoto to the D-backs along with Ketel Marte in the Jean Segura/Mitch Haniger deal.

Walker went 9-9 with a 3.49 ERA in 28 starts his first season in Arizona, but he has pitched just four games and 14 innings in the past two years after having Tommy John surgery in 2018.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder has been throwing bullpen sessions for scouts in recent days and the Mariners have been one of the most-interested pursuers, believing he can help bolster a rotation that is topped by Marco Gonzales, Yusei Kikuchi, Justus Sheffield and Kendall Graveman, another free-agent signee who is returning from Tommy John surgery.

Rookie Justin Dunn is expected to compete for the fifth-starter spot, but Walker's return would allow him to be brought along more slowly if necessary. The Mariners also acquired several other rotation candidates in Nestor Cortes, Phillips Valdez and Nick Margevicius in the offseason, though none has much MLB starting experience.

Former Orioles and Marlins starter Wei-Yin Chen signed a Minor League deal this week and provides further depth for Seattle.

Mariners pitchers and catchers reported on Wednesday and will be on the field for the first time Thursday as camp opens.