One video search for each MLB team

Looking for video clips of your favorite team? We’re here to help you find them. MLB.com now has an advanced video search that allows for complex searches. On it, anyone can search for any pitch-by-pitch video beginning with the 2018 season, and can sort video prior to that by year,

With no live baseball currently occurring, we’ve already shown you that many full games are available on YouTube. But this advanced video search gives us the ability to delve even further into the sport and re-live exciting moments.

We’re here to guide you, but anyone can run these searches and dive into the treasure trove.

Here’s one fun search for each of the 30 teams, leading to a search list of videos to click and watch from 2019.

AL EAST

Blue Jays: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extra-base hits

Guerrero debuted at just 20 years old in 2019 and became the youngest player in Blue Jays history to homer when he hit the first of his career. In total, he had 43 extra-base hits in ‘19.

Orioles: John Means strikeouts

Means debuted in ‘18 but appeared in just one game, and his 2019 rookie season was stellar. He finished second in American League Rookie of the Year voting and had 121 strikeouts.

Rays: Charlie Morton & Tyler Glasnow curveball strikeouts

Rays pitchers had 323 strikeouts on curveballs last season, 44 more than any other team. That prowess was led by Charlie Morton’s MLB-leading 136. Glasnow would’ve had far more, too, had he not gotten injured.

Red Sox: Rafael Devers extra-base hits

Devers led the Majors in extra-base hits in 2019, with 90.

Yankees: Gleyber Torres HR against Orioles

Torres hit 13 home runs against the Orioles in 2019, tied for the second most by any player against a single opponent in a season in Major League history (record is Lou Gehrig's 14 vs. Cleveland in 1936). Torres had five multihomer games against Baltimore, the most by a player in a season against a single opponent.

AL CENTRAL

Indians: MIke Clevinger swinging strikes on four-seamers

Clevinger averaged 95.4 mph on his four-seamer in ‘19 and induced whiffs on 30 percent of the swings taken against the pitch. As you might imagine, he got a bunch of swinging strikes.

Royals: Jorge Soler power

Soler became the first player in Royals history to reach, let alone surpass, the 40-homer mark, and the first to lead the American League in home runs in a season.

Tigers: Matthew Boyd strikeouts

Boyd totaled a career-high 238 strikeouts in 2019.

Twins: Single-season home run record

The Twins hit 307 home runs, most by a team in a single season in Major League history.

White Sox: Eloy Jiménez doubles and home runs

Jiménez had a powerful debut season, hitting 18 doubles and 31 homers in 122 games.

AL WEST

A’s: Jesus Luzardo curveball strikes

The A’s have plenty to be excited for after the 12 regular-season innings and three postseason innings they saw from Luzardo in 2019. His curveball was particularly eye-opening, with a 68.4 percent whiff rate.

Angels: Mike Trout walks, hits and hit by pitches

Trout led the Majors with a .438 on-base percentage in 2019.

Astros: Every out from Justin Verlander’s ‘19 no-hitter

The 2019 AL Cy Young Award winner threw a no-hitter in Toronto, becoming the first pitcher with multiple no hitters on the road at the same opponent, and third pitcher with multiple no-hitters against the same team overall.

Mariners: Every out from Félix Hernández’s final home game

Hernández is on the Braves now, but he’ll forever be part of Mariners lore. His final performance in a Mariners uniform in Seattle evoked plenty of emotions.

Rangers: Joey Gallo home runs at home

In the final year of Globe Life Park, Gallo hit 13 home runs at home.

NL EAST

Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. homers & stolen bases (two separate searches)

Acuña fell three stolen bases shy of a 40-40 season, but still became the second-youngest player to put up a 30-30 season (more SBs here).

Marlins: Sandy Alcantara strikeouts

Alcantara’s ‘19 season was a bright spot for Miami, with his 3.88 ERA in 32 starts, two shutouts and 151 strikeouts.

Mets: Pete Alonso’s 53 homers

Alonso set a rookie record with 53 home runs in 2019, also becoming the first rookie to lead the Majors outright in home runs and setting a Mets’ single-season record, regardless of tenure.

Nationals: Juan Soto’s postseason home runs

Soto hit five home runs during the Nats’ World Series run, the most by any player in a single postseason at age 21 or younger. As you may have heard, Soto turned 21 on the day of World Series Game 3.

Phillies: J.T. Realmuto baserunners caught at second base

Realmuto led the Majors in baserunners caught stealing, and, in related news, he had the best average pop time to second base in the Majors.

NL CENTRAL

Brewers: Christian Yelich stolen bases

Yelich’s baserunning, coupled with his hitting abilities, is part of what makes him such a great all-around offensive player. In 2019, he stole a career-high 30 bases (more SBs here).

Cardinals: Jack Flaherty four-seamer strikeouts

107 of Flaherty’s team-leading 231 strikeouts came on his four-seamer.

Cubs: Javier Báez doubles and home runs

Báez had 38 doubles and 29 homers in 2019, the second straight season he’s had at least 25 of each.

Pirates: Josh Bell home runs at home

Among Bell’s 17 home runs at PNC Park were two that landed in the Allegheny River on the fly in May.

Reds: Luis Castillo changeup strikeouts

Castillo had 155 strikeouts on his changeup in 2019, 79 more than any other pitcher in the Majors.

NL WEST

Dodgers: Cody Bellinger base hits from MVP campaign

Bellinger racked up 170 hits en route to his NL MVP Award, with 47 of those being home runs. He hit .305 for the season, and was hitting .400 or better through the Dodgers’ 49th game of the year.

D-backs: Tim Locastro hit by pitches

Locastro had 250 plate appearances in 2019 and was hit by a pitch 22 times, the most in a season in D-backs history. By comparison, the Major League leader in ‘19 was Anthony Rizzo with 27 -- in 613 PAs.

Giants: Pablo Sandoval pitching

Sandoval had quite the day for himself during his one pitching outing in ‘19, the second of his career -- starting the game at third base, swiping his first bag since 2012, hitting a home run, and later pitching a scoreless inning. He became the second player in the Modern Era (since 1900) with a HR, SB and scoreless pitching outing in the same game, joining Christy Mathewson in 1905, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Padres: Chris Paddack outs vs Pete Alonso

Early in the year, it looked like Paddack and Alonso might be competing for NL Rookie of the Year honors, before Alonso ultimately pulled away. There was beef. Alonso is 0-for-4 against Paddack in six plate appearances, with two walks and two strikeouts.

Rockies: Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story home runs

Arenado and Story each hit 35-plus homers in 2019, with more than a few tape-measure shots.