Weirdest eBay merch for Jeter and Walker

When the 2020 Hall of Fame class was announced on Tuesday, there were shouts of happiness. Derek Jeter fans -- essentially the entire city of New York, if we're honest -- erupted with joy. People who aren't Jeter fans -- looking at you, Boston -- were thrilled one writer left The Captain off his ballot. And when Larry Walker made it in on his final trip on the ballot, sabermetrically-inclined fans and Spongebob Squarepants viewers were united in their glory.

But there was one other group that was also excited: People who sell their old stuff on eBay. Surely, now is the time they could scavenge through their basements and closets and unload the precious memorabilia they have sat on for so long and could now profit on as online searches reached new heights.

So, in honor of all these people, let's take a look at the strangest merch you can buy on the auction website to honor Jeter and Walker, officially Hall of Famers. And if you're looking for more Jeter merchandise -- stuff you might actually want to own -- click here.

(Note: All screengrabs are from eBay and were accurate at the time of viewing. These could very well be over and done with by the time you read this article.)

Derek Jeter's high school baseball card

Can you really claim to have a definitive Derek Jeter baseball card collection if you don't have his earliest known baseball card? And isn't that worth just $209 for the next 24 months?

A VHS home recording of Derek Jeter's SNL appearance

Sure, you could pull up clips of No. 2's "Saturday Night Live" appearance online, but what's the fun in that? Now, thanks to this intrepid soul and their $18 blank VHS tape, you can relive the moment. Wow. What a time to be alive.

Derek Jeter's scent -- "Driven" -- turned into an incense stick

Yeah, you have tons of bottles of "Driven" in your closet -- all ready to slather it on for date night, trips to the park and meetings in the executive board room. But when you're at home and just want to clear your mind, do you have that scent as an incense stick?

Derek Jeter on a $2 bill with Captain America shield

Have you been foolishly investing in the stock market or precious metals? Fool. The only currency that will be accepted in the post-apocalyptic wasteland that waits for us is Derek Jeter currency. Thanks to artist Rency, you can now protect yourself and your future for one low, low price.

Derek Jeter peanut butter growth chart

It ties a room together.

Larry Walker and Mike Bossy card

Has this ever happened to you: You want a Larry Walker card and you want a card of New York Islanders legend Mike Bossy, but you only have space in your life for one more card? Finally, this one answers that with a two-in-one special.

Larry Walker full game-worn uniform

For when wearing a jersey with his name on the back just doesn't cut it.

Larry Walker and John Smoltz signed Canusa Cup photo

There has to be someone out there who doesn't care about either of these players' big league careers, but rather loves their appearances on the Canadian-USA golf tournament circuit.

Larry Walker bunt card

Larry Walker hit .366 with 49 home runs in 1997. Thankfully, Pinnacle was willing to make a baseball card featuring Walker fouling a bunt off. That's courage.