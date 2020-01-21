Larry Walker answers call to Hall in ... Spongebob shirt

The highest, most distinguished honor for any baseball player is being elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. You're among the very best to play in a sport that started way back in the late-1800s. You're enshrined in the same building as Babe Ruth, Willie Mays and Cy Young.

The highest, most distinguished honor for any baseball player is being elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. You're among the very best to play in a sport that started way back in the late-1800s. You're enshrined in the same building as Babe Ruth, Willie Mays and Cy Young. You're a legend. You're an immortal.

So, of course, when you get the official call from Cooperstown, you wear your best outfit: a Spongebob Squarepants shirt.

That is Larry Walker, newly elected Hall of Famer.

Sure, he won an MVP, hit nearly 400 home runs, stole over 200 bases and was one of the best five-tool players we've ever seen. That's great, but honestly, those are all just extraneous details. His plaque should read this and this only:

Larry Kenneth Robert Walker

"He wasn't no ordinary sponge."