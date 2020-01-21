Jeter's Hall call near-unanimous; Walker elected
Derek Jeter came extremely close to unanimity, and Larry Walker came uncomfortably close to ouster. In the end, all that matters is that they are in the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Jeter was unsurprisingly ushered into Cooperstown in his first year on the
Jeter was unsurprisingly ushered into Cooperstown in his first year on the BBWAA ballot, while Walker finally made it on his 10th and final try. They were the only players to reach the 75-percent threshold in the voting results announced Tuesday night on MLB Network.
With his name checked on 396 of the 397 ballots cast, Jeter, the Yankees’ decorated “Captain,” fell just one vote shy of becoming just the second player -- joining former teammate and 2019 inductee Mariano Rivera -- to be selected unanimously.
Walker made it narrowly, as he appeared on 76.6% of ballots cast. The former Expos, Rockies and Cardinals right fielder had to sweat this process every step of the way but ultimately achieved the ecstasy of entry. He becomes the first player to wear a Rockies jersey and reach the Hall of Fame.
Curt Schilling, in his eighth year on the ballot, remains within striking distance of getting in, appearing on 70% of the ballots cast, 20 votes shy. He’ll have two more tries to clear the hurdle. Roger Clemens (242 votes, 61%), Barry Bonds (241, 60.7%) and and Omar Vizquel (209 votes, 52.6%) were the only other players to appear on at least half of ballots cast.
Jeter was a mortal lock who now officially has his place among the game’s immortals. A 14-time All-Star and five-time World Series winner with 3,465 career hits (sixth all-time), he left no doubt about his place in this process. The only intrigue was whether Jeter, currently the CEO of the Marlins, would become the first position player to achieve absolute agreement from the writers.
Walker -- the 1997 National League MVP, a three-time batting champ and owner of a ballpark-adjusted 141 OPS+ that ties for 68th all-time among those with at least 3,000 plate appearances -- had to be patient. But he completed a dramatic surge in support in this process. Just two years ago, Walker appeared on 34.1% of ballots. Last year, he jumped to 54.6%. And this time, thanks in part to continued amplification of the analytical arguments in his favor, the 53-year-old Walker finished the job. He becomes just the second Canadian-born player inducted into the Hall, joining pitcher Ferguson Jenkins.
The 2020 induction ceremony will take place July 26, in Cooperstown, N.Y. The full class will include the two Modern Baseball Era selections -- catcher Ted Simmons and the late Players Association head Marvin Miller.
Derek Jeter: 396 votes (99.7 percent) -- 1st year on ballot
Larry Walker: 304 (76.6) -- 10th
Curt Schilling: 278 (70.0) -- 8th
Roger Clemens: 242 (61.0) -- 8th
Barry Bonds: 241 (60.7) -- 8th
Omar Vizquel: 209 (52.6) -- 3rd
Scott Rolen: 140 (35.3) -- 3rd
Billy Wagner: 126 (31.7) -- 5th
Gary Sheffield: 121 (30.5) -- 6th
Todd Helton: 116 (29.2) -- 2nd
Manny Ramírez: 112 (28.2) -- 4th
Jeff Kent: 109 (27.5) -- 7th
Andruw Jones: 77 (19.4) -- 3rd
Sammy Sosa: 55 (13.9) -- 8th
Andy Pettitte: 45 (11.3) -- 2nd
---------------------
(Players receiving less than 5% will drop off future ballots)
Bobby Abreu: 22 (5.5) -- 1st
Paul Konerko: 10 (2.5) -- 1st
Jason Giambi: 6 (1.5) -- 1st
Alfonso Soriano: 6 (1.5) -- 1st
Eric Chávez: 2 (0.5) -- 1st
Cliff Lee: 2 (0.5) -- 1st
Adam Dunn: 1 (0.3) -- 1st
Brad Penny: 1 (0.3) -- 1st
Raúl Ibañez: 1 (0.3) -- 1st
J.J. Putz: 1 (0.3) -- 1st
Josh Beckett: 0 -- 1st
Heath Bell: 0 -- 1st
Chone Figgins: 0 -- 1st
Rafael Furcal: 0 -- 1st
Carlos Peña: 0 -- 1st
Brian Roberts: 0 -- 1st
José Valverde: 0 -- 1st
