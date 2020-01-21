1 vote shy: Jeter just misses 100%

NEW YORK -- There were still questions about Derek Jeter’s readiness to serve as a big league shortstop when the fresh-faced rookie took the field for his first Opening Day in 1996. They were answered over the course of that afternoon’s action, highlighted by his first career home run and

Five years after Jeter walked off a winner in his final Yankee Stadium at-bat, and after spending his entire 20-year playing career representing the franchise for which he cheered as a boy, The Captain has reached his rightful and expected place in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Jeter’s name appeared on 396 of 397 ballots (99.7%) cast by eligible members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, easily surpassing the necessary 75 percent for election. He narrowly missed the chance to join former teammate Mariano Rivera as the second player to merit unanimous entry into the game’s fabled palace in Cooperstown.

For the second consecutive year, the induction ceremonies in New York’s bucolic Otsego County -- scheduled for July 26 -- will have a strong Yankees flavor, the crowd expected to feature thousands of fanatic witnesses for whom No. 2 has won a place as an unquestioned No. 1.

“Every accolade that has been bestowed on Derek throughout his career has been earned and deserved. He was a captain and champion in every sense of the word, a man who embodied our traditions and expectations with an unmistakable grace and dignified resolve," Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner said in a statement. "Derek’s legacy as one of the most beloved and charitable players in the last quarter century cements his place in baseball history. As he is immortalized in Cooperstown this summer, we proudly reflect on the honor he brought the Yankees franchise, the New York community, and the great game of baseball.”

Former Expos, Rockies and Cardinals right fielder Larry Walker (76.6% of the vote) was the only other player elected by the BBWAA on Tuesday, while catcher Ted Simmons and former MLB Players Association director Marvin Miller were both elected by the Modern Baseball Era Committee in December.

"The thing that's most special, I think, is playing with one organization your entire career,” Jeter said in 2017. “Quite frankly, I don't think that's going to happen too often anymore in this day and age of free agency. That's the thing that I appreciated the most, because it was the only place I've ever wanted to play.”

The Yankees formally retired Jeter’s uniform No. 2 in 2017, reserving his place in Yankee Stadium’s Monument Park. In recent years, Jeter’s allegiance has shifted from The Bronx to South Beach with his post-retirement involvement as the chief operating officer of the Marlins.

“When we drafted Derek Jeter with the sixth pick in the 1992 Draft, he had obvious physical talent, however what truly set him apart and put him on the path to Cooperstown was his burning desire to win and a personal drive to be the very best player he could be," Yankees senior vice president and general manager Brian Cashman said. "From the outset, he played the game the right way, and his confidence was contagious. So often it felt that he would not be denied, and that belief rubbed off on his teammates, leading to so many victories over so many years."

The ballot invited voters to turn back the clock and revisit Jeter’s illustrious playing career, which featured 14 All-Star selections, five World Series championships, five Gold Glove Awards at shortstop and 3,465 regular-season hits, ranking sixth all-time.

"People get a kick out of asking me, 'Who was the best player you every managed?'” said Joe Torre, who managed Jeter from 1996 through 2007. “And, Derek, it's an easy choice for me. I managed for 30 years, and I can bet you probably every single one of those other players I managed never resented that because of the kind of player he was."

Serving as the Yankees’ captain from 2003 until his retirement in 2014, Jeter remains immensely proud of his starring role with the dynasty clubs that secured four championships in five years (1996-2000).

“We all had the same mindsets,” Jeter has said. “That's why we had success; we went out there, day in and day out, trying to do anything we could to help the team. More importantly, we tried to keep our jobs. Looking back, it was a special time and a special period in Yankees history, and the fans never forget that. That's what makes this organization so special.”

A career .310/.377/.440 hitter, Jeter collected 544 doubles, 260 homers, 1,923 runs, 1,311 RBIs and 358 steals in the regular season, logging 72.4 career WAR (per Baseball-Reference). Jeter played the equivalent of a full Major League season in the postseason, batting .308/.374/.465 with 200 hits in 158 career playoff games.

"If you ever needed a big hit in a situation, and especially in the postseason, Derek was the absolute best at handling those at-bats like I've never seen anyone handle them before,” said Andy Pettitte, who was Jeter’s teammate for 14 full seasons. “Time and time again, he came up with the big hits. For me, he's the greatest clutch hitter that I've ever seen.”

In addition to several instantly recognizable highlight-reel moments -- his leadoff homer in Game 4 of the 2000 World Series, the 2001 Flip Play against the Athletics, a bloody 2004 dive into the seats against the Red Sox, a homer for his 3,000th hit -- Jeter was the 1996 AL Rookie of the Year and both the All-Star Game MVP and the World Series MVP in 2000.

Jeter is the 24th Hall of Famer to play at least 500 games at shortstop, his hit total surpassing the celebrated likes of Honus Wagner (3,420), Cal Ripken Jr. (3,184) and Robin Yount (3,142).

“I think the differentiation for him, separating himself from other players,” Ripken said in 2014, “is that he's performed in the clutch at the most important times, at the highest-pressure times, and he's got a lot of championships to show for it.”

With the interlocking “NY” logo certain to be on Jeter’s bronze plaque, he will be the 21st member of the Hall with a Yankees logo on his plaque, and the 57th player, manager or executive to reach Cooperstown after spending part or all of his professional career with the Yankees.

"I never saw Babe Ruth play, Joe DiMaggio, Lou Gehrig, Mickey Mantle," said Rivera, who has promised to be in attendance for Jeter’s induction. "But I saw Derek play for 19 years in the big leagues and some years in the Minor Leagues. All I saw was determination and desire to be the best. Definitely, for me, he is No. 1."