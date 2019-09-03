Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons elected to Hall of Fame

SAN DIEGO -- The honor was a long time coming for the late union leader Marvin Miller and for catcher Ted Simmons, but it finally arrived Sunday night, on the eve of the Winter Meetings at the Manchester Grand Hyatt. Miller and Simmons were both voted into the National Baseball

Miller and Simmons were both voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame by the Modern Baseball Era electorate. They were the only two of 10 candidates who appeared on at least 75 percent of the 16 ballots cast in the small-committee process. Dwight Evans, Steve Garvey, Tommy John, Don Mattingly, Thurman Munson, Dale Murphy, Dave Parker and Lou Whitaker did not reach the threshold.

Known as one of the most influential figures in sports labor history, Miller secured free agency for players in the mid-1970s by successfully fighting the reserve clause. The average player salary during his tenure as the head of the Major League Baseball Players Association from 1966-82 increased roughly tenfold.

Miller, who passed away in 2012 at the age of 95, had earned seven of the 12 votes (43.8%) needed for election during the last Modern Baseball Era ballot in '17.

Simmons came agonizingly close to induction in that ’17 election, finishing just one vote shy of entry. The switch-hitting catcher hit .285 with 2,472 hits, 483 doubles, 248 homers and 1,389 RBIs over 21 seasons with the Cardinals, Brewers and Braves, helping Milwaukee reach the World Series in 1982. An eight-time All-Star, Simmons captured his lone NL Silver Slugger Award after batting .303 and knocking 21 homers for St. Louis in ’80.

He lasted just one year on the BBWAA ballot after netting 3.7 percent of the vote in ’94, but, in more recent years, his .348 career on-base percentage and overall durability (1,771 games caught) were more greatly appreciated.

Miller and Simmons will be officially ushered into the Hall along with any Baseball Writers’ Association of America selections at the July 26 induction ceremonies in Cooperstown, N.Y. The BBWAA ballot results will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 21, on MLB Network.