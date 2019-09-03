Ted Simmons earns election to Hall of Fame

SAN DIEGO -- For Ted Simmons, the fourth time is the charm. The former Cardinals catcher was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on the Modern Baseball Era ballot, announced Sunday at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. Candidates must receive votes from at least 75 percent of

SAN DIEGO -- For Ted Simmons, the fourth time is the charm.

The former Cardinals catcher was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on the Modern Baseball Era ballot, announced Sunday at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. Candidates must receive votes from at least 75 percent of the ballots to gain election to the Hall, and Simmons received 13 votes from the 16-member electorate (81.3 percent). Former MLBPA director Marvin Miller also was elected on Sunday.

• Miller, Simmons elected to HOF on Modern Era ballot

One of the best offensive catchers in baseball history, Simmons’ candidacy had intensified after his one-year appearance on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot -- he dropped off after receiving 3.7 percent support (17 votes) in 1994 -- and falling just short of election last year and in 2017.

Simmons, 70, played for the Cardinals from 1968-80, and St. Louis is where he earned six of his eight All-Star appearances. There’s only one catcher who has more RBIs than Simmons’ 1,389 -- Yogi Berra has 1,430 -- which means that Simmons drove in more runs than Johnny Bench, Mike Piazza and Iván Rodríguez, who are all in the Hall. Simmons was also second among catchers in doubles (483) and hits (2,472); only Rodríguez (572 doubles and 2,844 hits) had more.

Congratulations, Ted Simmons!



Simba will be inducted into the @baseballhall this summer! pic.twitter.com/txsDZOZYvV — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) December 9, 2019

The major force of the Cardinals in the 1970s, Simmons -- nicknamed "Simba" because of his long hair -- debuted as a 19-year-old in 1968, and when he finally broke through as the Cardinals' primary catcher, he earned MVP votes in his first five full seasons. He slashed .298/.366/.459 with an .824 OPS over 13 years in St. Louis, and he caught two no-hitters and finished with a .300 average seven times. He was elected into the Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2015 as the fan selection.

The Cardinals never made the playoffs while Simmons was there, and in 1980, Simmons was traded to the Brewers, where he played five years and made the playoffs two times. Simmons wasn’t known for his power, but he homered three times in the postseason -- including in back-to-back World Series games in 1982, making him one of six catchers to homer in two straight World Series games. That World Series, ironically, was against the Cardinals, who were the eventual champions.

Simmons finished his career with three years in Atlanta. He slashed .285/.348/.437 over his 21-year career, with 248 home runs -- seventh among Hall of Fame catchers. He ended his career having caught 122 shutouts (eighth most all time). Simmons accumulated 50.3 WAR in his career, which is in the top 200 among position players all time.

It's widely believed that Simmons would have received a longer look from voters earlier had he not played in the same era as Hall of Fame catchers Bench, Gary Carter and Carlton Fisk. Simmons is one of nine catchers with 50 or more WAR in their careers. The other eight are all in the Hall.

No matter how long it took him to get there, Simmons will now join those catchers in Cooperstown.