Padres announce 2020 promotional and theme game schedule

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres today announced their 2020 promotional and theme game schedule, including all-fan giveaways and events every home weekend during the upcoming Padres season. Single-game tickets for 2020 regular season home games are now available for purchase here. Every Friday home game is Party in

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres today announced their 2020 promotional and theme game schedule, including all-fan giveaways and events every home weekend during the upcoming Padres season. Single-game tickets for 2020 regular season home games are now available for purchase here.

Every Friday home game is Party in the Park presented by Southwest Airlines featuring a BeerFest, WineFest, CocktailFest, Best of Petco Park Fest in partnership with San Diego Magazine, Fiesta in the Park presented by Verizon, and Country, 80’s, Margaritaville and Aloha-themed events. Party in the Park is a pregame happy hour series located in Gallagher Square (formerly Park at the Park) from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. with $5 drink specials and live entertainment. For more information, fans can visit here.

Baseball Night in San Diego returns to Petco Park in 2020, highlighted by all-fan giveaways and experiences featuring fan favorites, player-themed items, wearables, pregame concerts at the Sycuan Stage and fireworks and laser shows, all of which are available every Saturday home game throughout the season. Fan favorites and wearable items include a Padres Opening Day Hat (Sycuan Casino Resort), Hat (Mitel), Hoodie (COX) and Aloha Shirt (Southwest Airlines). Padres players will be highlighted throughout various promotions this year including a Manny Machado Replica Camo Jersey (FOX Sports San Diego) and a Fernando Tatis Jr. Bobblehead (Petco). The Hoodie, Jersey and Aloha Shirt will be available in family-friendly sizes (Youth Large, Adult Medium, L, XL and 2XL) while supplies last with sizing subject to availability. The complete Baseball Night in San Diego schedule is available here.

New to the promotional lineup this season, fans will have an opportunity to receive giveaways on select Sundays, including the fan-favorite Padres & Puppies Calendar (Petco) available to the first 15,000 fans in attendance on March 29, Sunglasses (Knockaround) available for the first 20,000 fans in attendance on June 14, Bucket Hat available for the first 25,000 fans in attendance on July 19 and a Beach Towel (Southwest Airlines) for the first 25,000 fans in attendance on August 2. There will also be two dates featuring all-kid giveaway items (available for children 14 and younger), including Sunglasses (Roshambo Baby) and a Backpack (Southwest Airlines). Additional promotions include a Fleece Blanket (Sycuan Casino Resort), Backpack (University of San Diego), Reusable Bag (MLB Network) and 2020 Team Photo & 2021 Schedule (FOX Sports San Diego & Padres Radio Network).

Sundays will continue to serve as Military Appreciation Days presented by USAA and will include KidsFest presented by Chick-fil-A in Gallagher Square featuring bounce houses and other inflatables, games, face painters, balloon artists and more kid-friendly activities. Postgame Kids Run the Bases and Catch on the Field make their return on select dates in addition to Compadres Kids Sunday Signings — an autograph session with Padres players prior to the game exclusively for Compadres Kids. The Padres will roll out extended family-friendly offerings in March for fans to enjoy throughout the 2020 season.

The Padres provide a variety of special value offerings for families, the military and first responders, including ticket discounts for the military (50 percent off on Sundays and 25 percent off all other days) and first responders (50 percent off on Fridays and 25 percent off all other days). The Freedom Reserve Section presented by Budweiser ($5 tickets for Monday through Thursday games and $10 tickets for Friday through Sunday games) will be available every home game for active duty military and their dependents, with tickets for The Freedom Reserve Section going on sale in March.

Theme Games also make their return in 2020 with an expanded lineup highlighted by new partnerships celebrating brands such as “Friends”, Led Zeppelin, *NSYNC, “Top Gun” and Sesame Street®, along with fan favorites STAR WARS®, Grateful Dead and various heritage nights. Designed to enhance the fan experience and celebrate the diverse community throughout San Diego and the Baja region, Theme Games will feature pop culture, social, heritage, community, family and awareness-based themes. Each Theme Game includes a ticket to the designated game, as well as a limited-edition item and/or experience, and are exclusively available through a special Theme Game ticket package here.

In addition to single-game tickets, Padres Membership packages are available for purchase with customizable memberships starting at 10 games. For more information, visit here.

Giveaways will be distributed to all fans in attendance unless otherwise noted and Theme Games are only available through a special Theme Game ticket package. For a complete look at the 2020 promotional and events calendar (subject to change), visit here.