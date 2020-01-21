Complete 2020 Hall of Fame election results

Below are the results of the Baseball Writers' Association of America vote to elect the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2020, with vote totals and percentages. A total of 397 ballots were cast, with 298 required for election.
• 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame coverage
Derek Jeter: 396 votes (99.7%) -- 1st year on ballot
Larry Walker: 304 (76.6%) -- 10th
Curt Schilling: 278 (70%) -- 8th
Roger Clemens: 242 (61%) -- 8th
Barry Bonds: 241 (60.7%) -- 8th
Omar Vizquel: 209 (52.6%) -- 3rd
Scott Rolen: 140 (35.3%) -- 3rd
Billy Wagner: 126 (31.7%) -- 5th
Gary Sheffield: 121 (30.5%) -- 6th
Todd Helton: 116 (29.2%) -- 2nd
Manny Ramirez: 112 (28.2%) -- 4th
Jeff Kent: 109 (27.5%) -- 7th
Andruw Jones: 77 (19.4%) -- 3rd
Sammy Sosa: 55 (13.9) -- 8th
Andy Pettitte: 45 (11.3%) -- 2nd
Bobby Abreu: 22 (5.5%) -- 1st
---------------------
(Players receiving less than 5% will drop off future ballots)
Paul Konerko: 10 (2.5%) -- 1st
Jason Giambi: 6 (1.5%) -- 1st
Alfonso Soriano: 6 (1.5%) -- 1st
Eric Chavez: 2 (0.5%) -- 1st
Cliff Lee: 2 (0.5%) -- 1st
Adam Dunn: 1 (0.3%) -- 1st
Brad Penny: 1 (0.3%) -- 1st
Raul Ibanez: 1 (0.3%) -- 1st
J.J. Putz: 1 (0.3%) -- 1st
Josh Beckett 0 -- 1st
Heath Bell: 0 -- 1st
Chone Figgins: 0 -- 1st
Rafael Furcal: 0 -- 1st
Carlos Pena : 0 -- 1st
Brian Roberts: 0 -- 1st
Jose Valverde: 0 -- 1st