Complete 2020 Hall of Fame election results

Below are the results of the Baseball Writers' Association of America vote to elect the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2020, with vote totals and percentages. A total of 397 ballots were cast, with 298 required for election. • 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame coverage

Below are the results of the Baseball Writers' Association of America vote to elect the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2020, with vote totals and percentages. A total of 397 ballots were cast, with 298 required for election.

• 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame coverage