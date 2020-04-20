LIVE: 1st round of MLB Dream Bracket underway

With Major League games on hiatus, 16 squads jam-packed with superstars took the (virtual) field Monday, in the first round of the MLB Dream Bracket presented by DraftKings. The 32-team simulated tournament features all-time rosters for each of the 30 MLB clubs -- compiled by MLB.com’s club beat reporters --

With Major League games on hiatus, 16 squads jam-packed with superstars took the (virtual) field Monday, in the first round of the MLB Dream Bracket presented by DraftKings.

The 32-team simulated tournament features all-time rosters for each of the 30 MLB clubs -- compiled by MLB.com’s club beat reporters -- plus a team of Negro League All-Stars and one made up of current 25-and-Under Stars.

• Full bracket and schedule

Half of these ultra-talented teams clashed Monday in best-of-seven series, with results produced by Out of the Park Sports -- a high-end baseball simulation software. The other half are scheduled to meet Tuesday, with all the first-round winners advancing to the Round of 16 later this week. The quarterfinals and semifinals will follow during the week of April 27, with a championship round set for May 4-5.

Here is a look at the series-by-series results thus far:

• Dream Bracket rosters

MONDAY’S RESULTS

Blue Jays defeat Twins, 4-1

Game 1: TOR 2, MIN 1

Game 2: MIN 10, TOR 2

Game 3: TOR 11, MIN 4

Game 4: TOR 8, MIN 5

Game 5: TOR 3, MIN 2

Box scores | Play-by-play

How would Roy Halladay have done if he had ever gotten the chance to pitch in the postseason for the Blue Jays? Maybe something like this. Halladay outdueled Washington Senators legend Walter Johnson in both Games 1 and 5 of this series, allowing a total of two runs in 15 innings and striking out 12 to lead Toronto. He was backed up by 1993 postseason star Devon White (1.154 OPS) and more recent Blue Jays bombers José Bautista and Josh Donaldson, who combined to slug .824 with five homers and 13 RBIs in 34 at-bats.

The Twins got their only victory of the series in Game 2 behind the pitching of Johan Santana (6 2/3 innings, one run) and a balanced offensive attack led by Kent Hrbek (3-for-6, home run, three RBIs). But even though Rod Carew, Hrbek, Joe Mauer, Tony Oliva and Kirby Puckett all batted at least .300, the Twins couldn’t keep pace with the hard-hitting Blue Jays, who homered nine times in five games. FULL SERIES RECAP >

• Play FREE: DraftKings Dream Bracket pools

White Sox defeat Royals, 4-1

Game 1: CWS 8, KC 3

Game 2: CWS 4, KC 3

Game 3: CWS 7, KC 4

Game 4: KC 6, CWS 1

Game 5: CWS 5, KC 0

Box scores | Play-by-play

Billy Pierce, a Sox star of the 1950s, posted a 1.84 ERA while beating the Royals’ Bret Saberhagen in Games 1 and 5, tossing eight scoreless innings in the latter to finish off Kansas City. He got plenty of help from 2005 ALCS MVP Paul Konerko, who homered twice and drove in three runs in Game 1, then added four RBIs in Game 5, including a three-run homer to blow open the game.

Minnie Miñoso chipped in by going 8-for-19 (.421) with a 1.079 OPS in the series, Frank Thomas homered twice while slugging .737 and Hoyt Wilhelm logged two saves. The Royals avoided a sweep in Game 4 behind Dutch Leonard (7 1/3 innings, one run), but they couldn’t get back in the series despite some unlikely offensive contributions from shortstop Freddie Patek (8-for-16, two homers, five RBIs). FULL SERIES RECAP >

Athletics defeat Rays, 4-2

Game 1: TB 5, OAK 1

Game 2: TB 3, OAK 2

Game 3: OAK 8, TB 7

Game 4: OAK 8, TB 5

Game 5: OAK 5, TB 0

Game 6: OAK 7, TB 0

Box scores | Play-by-play

The Rays started hot, winning the first two games at home behind David Price and James Shields. Back in Oakland for Game 3, Tampa Bay was on the verge of grabbing a stranglehold on the series, leading 7-4 entering the bottom of the ninth inning. But then, the Fernando Rodney Experience intervened. Each of the first five A’s hitters reached safely against the Rays closer, making it a one-run game. Chris Archer entered but could not stop the bleeding, allowing a game-tying single to Bert Campaneris, then issuing a walk-off walk to Rickey Henderson.

Oakland victimized the Tampa Bay bullpen again in Game 4, scoring three runs in the eighth to break a 5-5 tie, before closing things out with back-to-back shutouts in which Hall of Famers Lefty Grove and Catfish Hunter combined for 17 scoreless innings. Philadelphia A’s Eddie Collins and Jimmie Foxx went a combined 18-for-43 (.419) with a .698 slugging percentage to lead the offense, while the Rays hit only .207/.245/.337. FULL SERIES RECAP >

Astros defeat Orioles, 4-0

Game 1: HOU 9, BAL 3

Game 2: HOU 2, BAL 1

Game 3: HOU 8, BAL 3

Game 4: HOU 5, BAL 2

Box scores | Play-by-play

Astros starters Nolan Ryan, Roy Oswalt, J.R. Richard and Mike Scott cruised through the Orioles lineup with little difficulty, combining to allow eight runs in 30 2/3 innings (2.35 ERA). Lance Berkman led the way for Houston offensively, going 8-for-16 with five RBIs.

Baltimore’s best chance came in Game 2, when Mike Mussina matched Oswalt for eight innings. But in the top of the ninth, Jeff Bagwell doubled off Zack Britton, stole third and scored the go-ahead on Carlos Correa’s groundout against Gregg Olson, before Billy Wagner nailed down one of his two saves. Clutch homers by Craig Biggio in Game 3 and Correa in Game 4 helped finish the O’s. FULL SERIES RECAP >