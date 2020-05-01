Reds set to face Yankees in Dream Bracket final

CINCINNATI -- The Reds have faced the Yankees in the World Series three times -- 1939, 1961 and 1976. And now the all-time greats from both clubs will meet again in the virtual realm. In the National League final played out in a simulation for the Dream Bracket, the Reds

CINCINNATI -- The Reds have faced the Yankees in the World Series three times -- 1939, 1961 and 1976. And now the all-time greats from both clubs will meet again in the virtual realm.

In the National League final played out in a simulation for the Dream Bracket, the Reds defeated the Dodgers in six games. Meanwhile, the Yankees knocked off the Red Sox in seven games to advance the teams to the championship round.

The simulated competition, featuring the greatest players in baseball history, is being produced by Out of the Park Baseball 21, MLB‘s most realistic strategy game (PC and Mac). Fans can register on the DraftKings mobile app to compete in contests based on the simulations.

The Reds used four pitchers to earn a 4-1 victory over the Dodgers in Game 6. Starter José Rijo and three others combined to give up one run and five hits, with four walks and 13 strikeouts. Rijo went 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA in two starts during the semifinal. Rob Dibble notched his second save of the round and fifth overall. In his three outings, Dibble worked 4 1/3 scoreless innings, with one hit allowed and six strikeouts.

Frank Robinson finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs in Game 6. It was a 1-1 game in the top of the seventh inning when Robinson’s RBI single scored Pete Rose with the go-ahead run. Robinson, who batted .364 with one home run during the series vs. Los Angeles, added another RBI single in the ninth that scored Joe Morgan.

Joey Votto had two hits in the game and was responsible for the first run -- an RBI single that scored Rose, who also had two hits with a walk and two runs scored. Votto batted .320 with three RBIs in the series.

The lone Dodgers run scored in the fourth inning against Rijo when Pee Wee Reese’s RBI double scored Ron Cey.

A combined effort of Major League Baseball and Out of the Park Baseball, the MLB Dream Bracket is a 32-team best-of-seven simulation featuring all-time teams for each of the 30 current Major League franchises, as well as teams consisting of Negro Leagues Stars and 25 & Under Stars. The 26-man rosters for each of the teams, compiled by the MLB.com beat reporters, consist of 15 hitters and 11 pitchers. For the simulation, players are rated using the average of their three best seasons on a single team. Rosters were constructed with balanced depth to specifically compete in a simulated regulation game.

To earn their place in the final, the Reds defeated the Expos/Nationals in the first round, the Pirates in the second round and the Cardinals in the third round before besting the Dodgers.

