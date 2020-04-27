Yogi's walk-off sets up Yanks-Red Sox in Bracket

The MLB Dream Bracket opened with 32 of the best teams imaginable, comprised across all eras of baseball history. The American League side of the bracket is culminating in a showdown between the rival franchises affected by the “Curse of the Bambino,” with the Yankees set to face the Red

The MLB Dream Bracket opened with 32 of the best teams imaginable, comprised across all eras of baseball history. The American League side of the bracket is culminating in a showdown between the rival franchises affected by the “Curse of the Bambino,” with the Yankees set to face the Red Sox, who dispatched the White Sox in the quarters, in the next round.

New York advanced to the MLB Dream Bracket semifinals by defeating the Astros, a win highlighted by Yogi Berra’s walk-off homer in the 12th inning of a wild Game 7 that included a benches-clearing brawl involving Alex Rodriguez. The Yanks’ offense was powered in large part by Reggie Jackson, who tallied three homers, eight RBIs and 21 total bases across the seven-game series. Whitey Ford was victorious in both of his starts against Houston, permitting one run in 13 innings (0.69 ERA).

• Full bracket and schedule

The MLB Dream Bracket is a 32-team, best-of-seven simulation featuring all-time teams for each of the 30 current Major League franchises, as well as teams consisting of Negro Leagues Stars and 25 & Under Stars. The 26-man rosters for each of the teams, compiled by the MLB.com beat reporters, consist of 15 hitters and 11 pitchers.

For the simulation, players are rated using the average of their three best seasons on a single team. Rosters were constructed with balanced depth to specifically compete in a simulated regulation game.

• Box scores

Game 1: Yankees 3, Astros 0

“Mr. October” homered twice to support Ford’s excellent effort in the series-opening showdown. Ford outpitched Nolan Ryan, scattering nine hits across 6 1/3 scoreless innings before Dave Righetti (1 2/3 innings) and Mariano Rivera (one inning) combined to finish the shutout. Jackson opened the scoring with a two-run opposite-field homer off Ryan in the second inning, then cracked a solo blast in the eighth off Joe Niekro.

Game 2: Yankees 5, Astros 2

Berra laced a game-tying two-run single in the fourth inning off J.R. Richard, and the Yankees took the lead in the fifth, when Lou Gehrig doubled home Babe Ruth and A-Rod lifted a sacrifice fly. Red Ruffing settled in after Carlos Correa’s two-run homer in the second inning, striking out nine over 4 1/3 frames. Waite Hoyt, Rivera and Goose Gossage combined for 4 2/3 scoreless frames out of the bullpen, and Graig Nettles provided insurance with an RBI double in the eighth inning.

• Dream Bracket rosters

Game 3: Astros 6, Yankees 1

Houston struck back as the series shifted to Minute Maid Park, peppering Ron Guidry for six runs (five earned) and five hits over 6 1/3 innings. Alex Bregman and José Altuve homered off “Louisiana Lightning,” while Mike Scott held the Yankees to Ruth’s solo homer in the sixth inning, scattering six hits across 7 1/3 frames. Correa had three hits and two runs scored for the Astros.

Game 4: Astros 6, Yankees 5

The Astros evened the series in walk-off fashion as Rivera faltered in the ninth inning. Craig Biggio was hit by a pitch and advanced when A-Rod booted a ground ball, then moved to third base on a wild pitch. With Cesar Cedeno batting and two outs, a Rivera cutter squirted by Berra for a passed ball, plating the winning run. New York scored four runs (three earned) off Roy Oswalt, including Berra’s sixth-inning homer, and tied the score in the top of the ninth on Derek Jeter’s RBI double off Billy Wagner.

• Play FREE: DraftKings Dream Bracket pools

Game 5: Yankees 5, Astros 1

A four-run fifth inning, highlighted by Ruth’s two-run homer off Ryan, powered a happy flight back to New York. Ford was in command of the Astros, scattering six hits and limiting Houston to Bregman’s RBI double across 6 2/3 sharp frames. Gehrig padded the advantage with a homer off Joe Sambito in the eighth inning, and Gossage struck out the side in a perfect, 10-pitch ninth.

Game 6: Astros 7, Yankees 4

Houston responded with a 15-hit attack at Yankee Stadium, with Cedeno and Jeff Bagwell homering off Ruffing, who was hammered for six runs and 10 hits over four-plus frames. Trailing, 7-0, after 4 1/2 innings, the Yankees chipped away; Jeter notched an RBI single off Richard in the fifth inning and Jackson greeted Larry Dierker by lacing a three-run triple in the sixth. Dierker, Niekro and Wagner quieted the Yanks from there, forcing the series to the limit.

Game 7: Yankees 8, Astros 6 (12 innings)

After A-Rod and Houston’s Dave Smith tangled in a benches-clearing brawl, set off by a hit-by-pitch in the sixth inning, Berra ended a wild evening in The Bronx by crushing a 12th-inning homer off Brad Lidge.

Biggio and Bagwell homered to build an early lead against Guidry, who lasted five-plus innings and allowed six runs on seven hits. With the Yanks limited to A-Rod’s homer in the second inning to that point, “Mr. October” opened the sixth with a solo shot off Smith, who then drilled A-Rod to set off the melee. Rodriguez and Smith were both ejected.

In the seventh inning, Robinson Canó lifted a sac fly off Sambito, trimming the Astros’ lead to three runs. Ruth cracked a two-run homer in the eighth off Dallas Keuchel, drawing New York within a run, and Mickey Mantle tied the game with a blast off Wagner in the ninth. Sparky Lyle, Lefty Gomez, Gossage, Righetti, Rivera and winning pitcher Mel Stottlemyre combined for seven innings of scoreless relief.

Bryan Hoch has covered the Yankees for MLB.com since 2007. Follow him on Twitter @bryanhoch and Facebook.