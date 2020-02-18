Was this a real Spring Training location or not?

It may sound crazy, but Spring Training is here. Joey Votto is very much enjoying Photo Day, weird injuries are abound and games -- yes, baseball games -- will be happening this weekend in Florida and Arizona. But Florida and Arizona weren't always the main locations for Spring Training. Over

But Florida and Arizona weren't always the main locations for Spring Training. Over the past 100 or so years, teams have traveled far and wide (and sometimes, very nearby) to get ready for the upcoming season. We've listed 9 destinations below -- can you decide which were actual spring homes for teams and which ones we just made up?