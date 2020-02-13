Leake aggravates old wrist fracture chasing dog

D-backs right-hander Mike Leake is hopeful he can start the season on time after an MRI exam revealed a fracture on his non-throwing wrist. The 32-year-old Leake told reporters that he aggravated a previous left wrist fracture from his childhood when he recently fell while chasing his dog. Leake believes

The 32-year-old Leake told reporters that he aggravated a previous left wrist fracture from his childhood when he recently fell while chasing his dog. Leake believes he's been pitching with this old injury for years.

Leake, who wore a small brace on the wrist Thursday at Spring Training, will maintain his throwing program to prepare for the season, but he is unable to play catch with a glove on his left hand.

Leake is projected for a back-end spot in Arizona's rotation behind Madison Bumgarner, Robbie Ray, Luke Weaver and Zac Gallen. Leake, who was traded to the D-backs at last year's Trade Deadline from the Mariners, was 12-11 with a 4.29 ERA in 32 starts in 2019. Leake has made at least 30 starts in each of the last eight seasons. This is the final campaign of his five-year, $80 million deal.