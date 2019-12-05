 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon

Can you tell the difference between these new Minor League team names and those we made up? 

By Michael Clair @michaelsclair

Movies are simply remakes and retreads. TV has been replaced by people streaming old kids movies on Disney+. So, if you want real creativity, you have to turn to Minor League Baseball. That's where team names have become an art unto themselves, with monikers growing ever more bizarre as the years have gone by. There are the Yard Goats, Rumble Ponies, Jumbo Shrimp and Biscuits.

Already this winter, another batch of teams have opted to ditch their old names for a new one. And the question I have for you, dear reader, is can you tell the difference between a real team name and one we just made up?

Take the quiz below and may your knowledge and intuition guide you:

Michael Clair writes about baseball for Cut4. He believes stirrup socks are an integral part of every formal outfit and Adam Dunn's pitching performance was baseball's greatest moment.

