Win or lose, Joe's routine has kept him going

Joe was producing while figuring out the rigors of being an everyday player. He missed one game and had to curtail his off-field workouts because of a bout with a bug that was going around the clubhouse. Otherwise, there is a wear and tear on the body that is hard to see from the outside. There was a brief bout with hamstring soreness during the team’s first trip to San Francisco, but otherwise if Joe was hurting, no one noticed. He found a way to stay in the lineup and help the club.