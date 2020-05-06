Watch Twins win duel for '91 title (Thur., 5 CT)

MINNEAPOLIS -- What do you remember most about that legendary Game 7 of the 1991 World Series? Is it St. Paul native Jack Morris' herculean effort in a 10-inning complete game in front of his hometown fans? Is it that deke by Chuck Knoblauch and Greg Gagne to shut down

MINNEAPOLIS -- What do you remember most about that legendary Game 7 of the 1991 World Series?

Is it St. Paul native Jack Morris' herculean effort in a 10-inning complete game in front of his hometown fans? Is it that deke by Chuck Knoblauch and Greg Gagne to shut down the Braves' most promising scoring opportunity? More likely than not, it's the one-legged Gene Larkin's pinch-hit single to win it all -- and the pandemonium that ensued in the celebration afterward as Dan Gladden jumped on home plate with the winning run.

Unforgettable as that game was for those that lived through it, all fans will get the chance to refresh those memories from that evening at the Metrodome when Major League Baseball re-airs the game in its entirety at 5 p.m. CT on Thursday. The game will be broadcast across MLB's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels.

The capstone to what many consider to be the greatest World Series ever played, the Twins' 1-0 win over the Atlanta Braves in 10 innings in that Game 7, on Oct. 27, 1991, marked the third extra-innings game and fifth one-run victory over the course of the seven-game Series.

The Series was already one for the ages after Kirby Puckett's walk-off homer in the 11th inning of Game 6 ("And we'll see you tomorrow night!") forced that winner-take-all game in front of a rowdy crowd of 55,118 under the inflated white roof of the Metrodome, where the Twins had never lost a World Series game. The nail-biter that ensued in Game 7 ensured the 1991 Fall Classic's place in baseball history.

Morris had already pitched twice in that World Series -- a win in Game 1 and a no-decision in Game 4 -- and took the mound that evening on three days' rest for his final game in a Twins uniform. He matched up against 24-year-old John Smoltz in a duel of future Hall of Famers, and both right-handers pitched like it.

Only two baserunners -- both Twins -- reached third base through the first seven innings as Morris and Smoltz traded zeros deep into the night, leading into a highly charged eighth in which Atlanta squandered its best scoring chance of the game. Lonnie Smith's leadoff single was followed by a Terry Pendleton double that should have plated a run, but a fake double-play turn mimed by Knoblauch and Gagne froze Smith and held him up at third. A rare 3-2-3 double play turned by Kent Hrbek and Brian Harper got Morris and the Twins out of the jam.

That escape gave Morris a second wind, as he retired the Braves in order in the top of the ninth and successfully lobbied Tom Kelly and his coaches to allow him to pitch the 10th -- another 1-2-3 frame.

After 126 pitches over 10 innings, that was -- finally -- enough. Twins fans know the rest. Gladden's broken-bat hustle double to left-center led to Knoblauch's sacrifice bunt, and intentional walks to Puckett and Hrbek set up the pinch-hit drama for the injured Larkin, who sealed the second World Series championship in club history on the first pitch he saw from Alejandro Peña.

"The Twins are going to win the World Series! The Twins have won it!" Jack Buck roared.

Relive it once more on Thursday.

Do-Hyoung Park covers the Twins for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter at @dohyoungpark and on Instagram at dohyoung.park.