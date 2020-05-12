Relive wild '94 All-Star Game on Wed., noon ET

PITTSBURGH -- Lineups loaded with Hall of Famers. Defensive gems. Back-and-forth scoring, including a game-tying home run in the ninth inning. A walk-off double and a play at the plate in the 10th inning to end it. Yes, the 1994 All-Star Game at Three Rivers Stadium was an instant-classic Midsummer

PITTSBURGH -- Lineups loaded with Hall of Famers. Defensive gems. Back-and-forth scoring, including a game-tying home run in the ninth inning. A walk-off double and a play at the plate in the 10th inning to end it.

Yes, the 1994 All-Star Game at Three Rivers Stadium was an instant-classic Midsummer Classic. You can relive it Wednesday at noon ET, when it streams live on MLB.com.

The American League had won six straight All-Star Games heading into 1994, and by July 12 the threat of the eventual strike was already looming. The National League ended that streak with an 8-7 win, and the game provided at least one positive memory from a season that prematurely ended exactly a month later.

How great was this game? Just look at the starting lineups. The NL ran out four Hall of Famers -- Tony Gwynn, Mike Piazza, Ozzie Smith and Greg Maddux -- along with all-time home run leader Barry Bonds. The AL lineup was loaded with seven future Hall of Famers: Roberto Alomar, Wade Boggs, Ken Griffey Jr., Frank Thomas, Kirby Puckett, Cal Ripken Jr. and Ivan Rodriguez.

Those squads took the field at Three Rivers Stadium, Pittsburgh’s multi-purpose venue. It was the fourth of five times that Pittsburgh has hosted an MLB All-Star Game, with three different ballparks -- Forbes Field (1944, ’59), Three Rivers Stadium ('74, ’94) and PNC Park (2006) – taking center stage for baseball’s Midsummer Classic.

Some members of Pirates royalty watched over the proceedings. A few days before the game, the Pirates unveiled a statue of the late Roberto Clemente outside Three Rivers Stadium; that statue now stands outside PNC Park, along the Allegheny River, next to the bridge named in his honor. And Willie Stargell, the star of Pittsburgh’s most recent World Series champion, threw out the first pitch.

The game then delivered everything you’d want out of an All-Star Game. There was scoring from the start, as Thomas singled in a run for the AL before Bonds tied it up with a sacrifice fly in the first inning. There were five lead changes in the game.

Gwynn doubled in a pair of runs in the third, then scored on a Piazza single to put the NL ahead, 4-1. The AL tied it up in the sixth thanks to run-scoring hits by Griffey (the leading vote-getter and Home Run Derby champion) and Puckett. Marquis Grissom homered off Randy Johnson in the sixth, putting the NL back on top, but the AL pulled back ahead in the seventh on big hits by Scott Cooper and Kenny Lofton. In that seventh inning, Smith made a classic highlight-reel play at shortstop by diving deep into the hole to corral a hard-hit grounder and record a forceout at second base.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Fred McGriff -- the game’s MVP -- slugged a game-tying homer off future Hall of Fame closer Lee Smith. That sent the game into extra innings.

Gwynn led off the bottom of the 10th with a single to center, bringing up Moises Alou of the Expos. Alou smacked a double to left-center, and Gwynn charged all the way home to give the NL a thrilling walk-off victory.