Catch Toronto claim ALDS all week on Sportsnet

TORONTO -- This week, Blue Jays fans can relive the club’s return to postseason glory with a full rebroadcast of the 2015 American League Division Series against the Texas Rangers. All five games will air on Sportsnet beginning Monday night. Sportsnet 590 The Fan will have the radio calls, too.

The television broadcast schedule is as follows (all times listed in Eastern Time):

Monday: Game 1 (8 p.m.)

Tuesday: Game 2 (7 p.m.)

Wednesday: Game 3 (8 p.m.)

Thursday: Game 4 (8 p.m.)

Friday: Game 5 (8 p.m.)

In 2015, the Blue Jays trudged through a slow April and May, entering June with a record of just 23-29. Granted, that was right around the same time the Blue Jays signed a 16-year-old named Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but the Major League club was stuck in the middle.

Then on the morning of July 28, with the club still a game below .500 at 50-51, Blue Jays fans woke up to shocking news. Troy Tulowitzki, one of the generation’s best players when healthy, had been acquired by Toronto in a blockbuster deal.

Two days later? The club agreed to acquire David Price.

Along with the complementary additions of reliever Mark Lowe and outfielder Ben Revere, the Blue Jays were suddenly a threat to make a run, and they did just that.

Toronto went 21-6 in August, then 19-12 in September and early October to lock up the AL East for the first time since 1993. With Price on the mound in Game 1 of the ALDS at Rogers Centre, the stage was set for an electrifying postseason run.

The series also pulsated with rivalry, one which still exists in the minds of many Blue Jays and Rangers fans. José Bautista’s famous Bat Flip in the marathon seventh inning of Game 5 provided the eventual fireworks, but the pressure had been building all series long.

Keegan Matheson is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter @KeeganMatheson.