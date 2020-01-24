Top 100 Prospects list to be unveiled Saturday

The 2020 baseball season is almost here and with it comes the annual release of the Top 100 Prospects list. After spending the past two weeks breaking down the top 10 prospects by position, it's nearly time to reveal the overall top 100.

The Top 100 Prospects list, which features many players from those positional lists, will be unveiled Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on MLB Network and MLB.com.

Yordan Alvarez and Pete Alonso , last year's Rookie of the Year Award winners, opened the 2019 season on the Top 100 list. Alvarez began the year ranked No. 44, slightly ahead of Alonso (No. 51). In fact, the Rookie of the Year Award voting was filled with players who began the year among the top 100.

Mike Soroka , the National League runner-up, was ranked 24th to begin the season and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. , Fernando Tatis Jr. , Eloy Jiménez and Victor Robles -- the Nos. 1-4 prospects on the list -- all received ROY votes at the end of the year.

The preseason Top 100 Prospects list will be unveiled on MLB Network and on MLB.com on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. The show, which will feature analysis from MLB Pipeline prospect experts Jonathan Mayo and Jim Callis, will re-air at 11 p.m. ET and then three additional times on Sunday (2 a.m. ET, 5 a.m. ET and 8 a.m. ET)

How the Top 100 is determined

The MLB Pipeline team compiled the rankings with input from industry sources, including scouts and scouting directors. The rankings are based on analysis of players' skill sets, upsides, proximity to the Majors and potential immediate impact to their teams.

The list, which is one of several prospect rankings on MLB Pipeline's Prospect Watch, only includes players with rookie status in 2020. Prospect Watch also follows the guidelines laid out by the Collective Bargaining Agreement, in terms of who falls under the international pool money rules. Players who are at least 23 years old and played in leagues deemed to be professional (Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Cuba) are not eligible.

Former No. 1 prospects

Landing a spot atop the Top 100 list comes with plenty of expectations, but a quick look at previous No. 1 prospects shows that plenty of the phenoms have lived up to the hype.

Mike Trout , a three-time American League MVP, leads the way, but is far from the only former No. 1 overall prospect to put together an impressive on-field resumè.

Joe Mauer (2004) also won an MVP and David Price ('09) won the AL Cy Young Award in 2012. Shohei Ohtani ('18) and Corey Seager ('16) also have some hardware in their trophy cases as each won the Rookie of the Year Award the same year they were named the game's top prospect.

MLB.com's Preseason No. 1 Prospect Rankings by Year

2019: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

2018: Shohei Ohtani

2017: Andrew Benintendi

2016: Corey Seager

2015: Byron Buxton

2014: Byron Buxton

2013: Jurickson Profar

2012: Matt Moore

2011: Mike Trout

2010: Jason Heyward

2009: David Price

2008: Jay Bruce

2007: Delmon Young

2006: Delmon Young

2005: Delmon Young

2004: Joe Mauer