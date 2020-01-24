 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
news

MLB News

Top 100 Prospects list to be unveiled Saturday

By William Boor @wboor
2:45 PM EST

The 2020 baseball season is almost here and with it comes the annual release of the Top 100 Prospects list. After spending the past two weeks breaking down the top 10 prospects by position, it's nearly time to reveal the overall top 100.

The 2020 baseball season is almost here and with it comes the annual release of the Top 100 Prospects list. After spending the past two weeks breaking down the top 10 prospects by position, it's nearly time to reveal the overall top 100.

Top 100
Top 100 list
Top 10 Prospects by Position:
RHP | LHP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF
All-Defense Prospect Team
Re-ranking 2010 prospect list
Best prospects of past decade
Top 100 Prospects archive

The Top 100 Prospects list, which features many players from those positional lists, will be unveiled Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on MLB Network and MLB.com.

Yordan Alvarez and Pete Alonso, last year's Rookie of the Year Award winners, opened the 2019 season on the Top 100 list. Alvarez began the year ranked No. 44, slightly ahead of Alonso (No. 51). In fact, the Rookie of the Year Award voting was filled with players who began the year among the top 100.

Mike Soroka, the National League runner-up, was ranked 24th to begin the season and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr., Eloy Jiménez and Victor Robles -- the Nos. 1-4 prospects on the list -- all received ROY votes at the end of the year.

When
The preseason Top 100 Prospects list will be unveiled on MLB Network and on MLB.com on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. The show, which will feature analysis from MLB Pipeline prospect experts Jonathan Mayo and Jim Callis, will re-air at 11 p.m. ET and then three additional times on Sunday (2 a.m. ET, 5 a.m. ET and 8 a.m. ET)

How the Top 100 is determined
The MLB Pipeline team compiled the rankings with input from industry sources, including scouts and scouting directors. The rankings are based on analysis of players' skill sets, upsides, proximity to the Majors and potential immediate impact to their teams.

The list, which is one of several prospect rankings on MLB Pipeline's Prospect Watch, only includes players with rookie status in 2020. Prospect Watch also follows the guidelines laid out by the Collective Bargaining Agreement, in terms of who falls under the international pool money rules. Players who are at least 23 years old and played in leagues deemed to be professional (Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Cuba) are not eligible.

Former No. 1 prospects
Landing a spot atop the Top 100 list comes with plenty of expectations, but a quick look at previous No. 1 prospects shows that plenty of the phenoms have lived up to the hype.

Mike Trout, a three-time American League MVP, leads the way, but is far from the only former No. 1 overall prospect to put together an impressive on-field resumè.

Joe Mauer (2004) also won an MVP and David Price ('09) won the AL Cy Young Award in 2012. Shohei Ohtani ('18) and Corey Seager ('16) also have some hardware in their trophy cases as each won the Rookie of the Year Award the same year they were named the game's top prospect.

MLB.com's Preseason No. 1 Prospect Rankings by Year
2019: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
2018: Shohei Ohtani
2017: Andrew Benintendi
2016: Corey Seager
2015: Byron Buxton
2014: Byron Buxton
2013: Jurickson Profar
2012: Matt Moore
2011: Mike Trout
2010: Jason Heyward
2009: David Price
2008: Jay Bruce
2007: Delmon Young
2006: Delmon Young
2005: Delmon Young
2004: Joe Mauer

William Boor is a reporter for MLB Pipeline. Follow him on Twitter at @wboor.