Top 100 Prospects list to be unveiled Saturday
The 2020 baseball season is almost here and with it comes the annual release of the Top 100 Prospects list. After spending the past two weeks breaking down the top 10 prospects by position, it's nearly time to reveal the overall top 100.
The Top 100 Prospects list, which features many players from those positional lists, will be unveiled Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on MLB Network and MLB.com.
When
The preseason Top 100 Prospects list will be unveiled on MLB Network and on MLB.com on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. The show, which will feature analysis from MLB Pipeline prospect experts Jonathan Mayo and Jim Callis, will re-air at 11 p.m. ET and then three additional times on Sunday (2 a.m. ET, 5 a.m. ET and 8 a.m. ET)
How the Top 100 is determined
The MLB Pipeline team compiled the rankings with input from industry sources, including scouts and scouting directors. The rankings are based on analysis of players' skill sets, upsides, proximity to the Majors and potential immediate impact to their teams.
The list, which is one of several prospect rankings on MLB Pipeline's Prospect Watch, only includes players with rookie status in 2020. Prospect Watch also follows the guidelines laid out by the Collective Bargaining Agreement, in terms of who falls under the international pool money rules. Players who are at least 23 years old and played in leagues deemed to be professional (Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Cuba) are not eligible.
Former No. 1 prospects
Landing a spot atop the Top 100 list comes with plenty of expectations, but a quick look at previous No. 1 prospects shows that plenty of the phenoms have lived up to the hype.
MLB.com's Preseason No. 1 Prospect Rankings by Year
2019: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
2018: Shohei Ohtani
2017: Andrew Benintendi
2016: Corey Seager
2015: Byron Buxton
2014: Byron Buxton
2013: Jurickson Profar
2012: Matt Moore
2011: Mike Trout
2010: Jason Heyward
2009: David Price
2008: Jay Bruce
2007: Delmon Young
2006: Delmon Young
2005: Delmon Young
2004: Joe Mauer
William Boor is a reporter for MLB Pipeline. Follow him on Twitter at @wboor.