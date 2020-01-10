MVP finalist Semien, A's strike deal

OAKLAND -- The A’s avoided arbitration with all seven of their remaining eligible players before Friday’s 10 a.m. PT deadline, including American League MVP finalist Marcus Semien. The A’s shortstop received $13 million, a source told MLB.com. It’s a figure Semien certainly earned coming off a monster 2019 in which

The A’s shortstop received $13 million, a source told MLB.com. It’s a figure Semien certainly earned coming off a monster 2019 in which he set career highs in batting average (.285), doubles (43), triples (7), home runs (33), RBIs (92) and OPS (.892). He also was named a finalist for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

With Semien’s spot on the club secured for 2020, the A’s will now focus on trying to keep him in the fold beyond next year. Semien is set to become a free agent after next season, but both sides have expressed an interest in a potential contract extension before getting to that point. The A’s were in a similar spot with slugger Khris Davis last season, settling on an arbitration number in January before eventually agreeing to a two-year extension in April that pulled him away from his impending free agency.

In addition to Semien, the A’s settled with All-Star closer Liam Hendriks for a reported $5.3 million, outfielders Mark Canha (reported $4.8 million), Robbie Grossman (reported $3.725 million), Chad Pinder (reported $2.025 million), and pitchers Chris Bassitt (reported $2.25 million) and Sean Manaea (reported $3.75 million).