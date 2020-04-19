Watch LIVE: Tenace, anyone? 1972 Game 4

Game 4 of the 1972 World Series proved pivotal for the A's -- they prevailed to take a 3-1 lead on the Reds, who promptly won the next two before Oakland won in 7. The star was Gene Tenace, who hit his third homer of the series and later scored

Game 4 of the 1972 World Series proved pivotal for the A's -- they prevailed to take a 3-1 lead on the Reds, who promptly won the next two before Oakland won in 7. The star was Gene Tenace, who hit his third homer of the series and later scored the game-winning run on Angel Mangual's pinch-hit single.