A's prospect bat flips off his own wife

It's important for pro ballplayers to find ways to stay active and keep their swings in shape. But options are limited when you're stuck at home, away from batting cages and pitching machines. It's not a time to be picky. You have to do your best with what you have.

Even if that means launching dingers (and bat flips) off of your own wife:

That's A's prospect Noah Vaughan taking his wife deep, then punctuating it by flipping his bat into the next yard. Look, how else is his celebration game going to stay in midseason shape? Even if it buys you a couple nights on the couch, some things are just worth the sacrifice.