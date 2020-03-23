MLB Network to replay Boone's epic HR

One swing of the bat cemented Aaron Boone’s place in pinstriped lore, as he swatted a Tim Wakefield knuckleball over the left-field wall at the old Yankee Stadium to end Game 7 of the 2003 American League Championship Series and send the Yanks to the World Series. Though Boone only

Though Boone only played half of a season with the Yankees, he proved to be in the right place at the right time. MLB Network is paying tribute to Boone’s pennant-winning homer on Friday, featuring programming that prominently features the deep drive that shattered the hearts of Red Sox Nation.

“I think it’s had a huge factor in my life,” Boone said recently. “It probably added to my appeal when I retired with ESPN. It’s certainly something I’m known for in my baseball life, obviously, and in some way probably is a contributor to me being here [as the Yankees’ manager] today.”

MLB Network is airing “MLB’s 20 Greatest Games” at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday, and Boone’s homer is featured as the No. 6 selection. Game 7 of the 2003 ALCS will air at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the classic movie “Bull Durham” at 8 p.m. ET.

