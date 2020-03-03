Boone reacts to video of his younger self

In between hitting home runs that crushed an entire region and becoming the Yankees skipper, Aaron Boone had a pretty good gig doing ESPN broadcasts. The reason for that may be because of practice he had as a kid. Getting to hang out on the field in full Angels gear

Getting to hang out on the field in full Angels gear -- the perks of having big leaguer Bob Boone as a Dad -- the young Boone interviewed his fellow kids-of-Angels-players friends about their thoughts for the upcoming game. Namely, Todd Renko (son of Steve) and Tim DeCinces (son of Doug).

During Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, the broadcast showed Boone reacting to his younger self. No surprise, Boone was definitely a little more polished as an adult.

The full clip aired on NBC 4 last April -- the same network where Boone did his guest spot way back when.

Doing a little sleuthing, we've narrowed this game down to Aug. 20, 1982 -- the only date when Bob Boone, Steve Renko and Doug DeCinces were all teammates, and Ken Forsch was starting in the first game of a three-game set against the Tigers.

While Boone was clearly a little frazzled by the cameras, he did a better job as studio host than his guest analysts. Tim DeCinces predicted Forsch would "do good tonight.” Forsch lasted only 1 1/3 innings, while being charged with six runs in the Angels' 8-6 loss.

Too bad NBC didn't get Boone to go into the clubhouse after to get some choice postgame quotes.

