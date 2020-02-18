Judge misses BP with minor shoulder issue

Aaron Judge has a minor right shoulder issue, but the Yankees don't believe it's anything serious. The star outfielder didn't join the team's batting practice groups at Spring Training on Tuesday, the first full day of Yankees workouts, but he's expected to do all other activities.

The Yankees sent Judge for tests, but manager Aaron Boone said they didn't show any serious issues, according to reports.

Judge was working out at the team’s Minor League complex prior to Tuesday.

The 27-year-old is coming off a season in which he hit .272 with 27 home runs, 55 RBIs and a .921 OPS in 102 games, missing about two months with a left oblique strain.