Judge to undergo testing on ailing right shoulder

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Yankees are having Aaron Judge undergo testing to determine the cause of the lingering soreness in the slugger's right shoulder, manager Aaron Boone told the YES Network during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers. “No updates,” Boone said. “Just going through some testing. Still a

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Yankees are having Aaron Judge undergo testing to determine the cause of the lingering soreness in the slugger's right shoulder, manager Aaron Boone told the YES Network during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

“No updates,” Boone said. “Just going through some testing. Still a little banged up. We’re trying to get some answers and get to the bottom of everything and hopefully it won’t be too long.”

Judge has been proceeding conservatively since aggravating his shoulder while hitting on the field at the club's Minor League complex earlier this month. Though Judge has continued to perform conditioning and defensive drills, including throwing at distances up to 120 feet, he has not hit outdoors since position players reported to camp on Feb. 17.

Boone has said that Judge hit indoors on Thursday at Steinbrenner Field, and the manager has maintained that Judge's availability for Opening Day was not in question. Judge was spotted arriving at Steinbrenner Field in street clothes on Saturday morning, when most of his teammates were already out for batting practice and side work.

One spring after the Yankees set Major League records by having 30 players serve 39 stints on the injured list, prompting a revamp of their strength and conditioning department, they have continued to deal with injury issues this spring.

In addition to Judge, outfielder Aaron Hicks (Tommy John surgery), left-hander James Paxton (back surgery), right-hander Luis Severino (season-ending Tommy John surgery) and outfielder/designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (right calf strain) have been limited in the early going.

Bryan Hoch has covered the Yankees for MLB.com since 2007. Follow him on Twitter @bryanhoch and Facebook.