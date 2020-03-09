Nola misses start vs. Yankees with flu

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- If you looked at the calendar and followed the days that Aaron Nola has pitched this spring, it is clear the Phillies plan to pitch him on Opening Day in Miami. It remains the plan, too. But Nola missed Monday afternoon’s start against the Yankees in a

It remains the plan, too.

But Nola missed Monday afternoon’s start against the Yankees in a Grapefruit League game at Spectrum Field because of the flu. Nobody knows how much time he might miss, but if he misses a significant amount it could push back his first start from the March 26 season opener at Marlins Park. Of course, there is a long way to go before the Phillies even need to consider that. It would not be the end of the world, either.

“We have an idea, we just haven’t announced it,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said about the team’s Opening Day starter. “But plans could change, right?”

Especially if that presumed starter isn’t healthy.

“Plans could change,” Girardi said.

If Nola is not the Opening Day starter for whatever reason, new Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler is likely next in line. Wheeler has been following Nola’s turn in the rotation this spring, and he is scheduled to pitch Tuesday afternoon against the Twins at Spectrum Field.

Nola, 26, has made three starts this spring. He has struck out nine and allowed 13 hits, four runs and one walk in eight innings.