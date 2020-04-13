Reds to fill void with more at-home programming

CINCINNATI -- The Reds and Fox Sports Ohio plan to continue shutdown programming about the club, beginning with Monday’s premiere of Access Reds: Home Edition. A new show will debut weekly at 6 p.m. ET on Mondays with members of the Reds broadcast team. Expect contributions from Thom Brennaman, Chris

A new show will debut weekly at 6 p.m. ET on Mondays with members of the Reds broadcast team. Expect contributions from Thom Brennaman, Chris Welsh, Jim Day, Jeff Brantley, Sam LeCure, Danny Graves, Brian Giesenschlag, Jeff Piecoro and Charlie Walter -- all working and broadcasting from their homes.

The 30-minute show will feature stories and guest appearances from members of the club. This week’s edition will be hosted by Brennaman, Welsh and Giesenschlag.

