Adam Jones in talks to play in Japan (report)

Free-agent outfielder Adam Jones is in talks with the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball, according to a report from MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal. The two parties are talking about a multiyear deal, according to the report, and if they do agree to terms, it could happen this week.

Free-agent outfielder Adam Jones is in talks with the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball, according to a report from MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal. The two parties are talking about a multiyear deal, according to the report, and if they do agree to terms, it could happen this week.

Jones signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the D-backs entering the 2019 season after 11 years with the Orioles. Prior to his tenure in Baltimore, he spent two years with the Mariners. In '19, Jones hit .260 with 16 home runs.

The Buffaloes finished last in the Pacific League this past season. When Ichiro Suzuki played in Japan prior to his Major League career, he played for the Orix BlueWave. That team merged with the Kintetsu Buffaloes in 2004 when Nippon Professional Baseball realigned, becoming the Orix Buffaloes.

Sarah Langs is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in New York. Follow her on Twitter @SlangsOnSports.