Wainwright donates funds for Minor Leaguers

ST. LOUIS -- When Spring Training camps closed last week, Adam Wainwright reached out to Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak. Wainwright and his wife, Jenny, wanted to do something for players who needed help during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wainwrights decided to turn to the nonprofit organization More Than Baseball. On Thursday, More Than Baseball announced that the Wainwrights had donated $250,000 to the organization, and that money will be used specifically to help Cardinals Minor Leaguers.

Mozeliak said in an email that Wainwright chose the nonprofit organization to use for financial aid distribution to the Cardinals’ Minor League players, who will receive cash.

“The generosity shown by the Wainwrights during this time of uncertainty is exemplary,” Mozeliak said in a statement provided by More Than Baseball. “We are grateful for their contribution for those in need.”

More Than Baseball is dedicated to helping Minor League players with equipment discounts, housing assistance, healthy food and careers after baseball. After camps shut down and teams, like the Cardinals, sent their Minor League players home, More Than Baseball has been raising funds and awareness for Minor Leaguers who are facing greater financial uncertainty than players already receiving Major League salaries.

“This donation is going to help so many ballplayers feel a little more stable during this national crisis,” Simon Rosenblum-Larson, More Than Baseball’s president and director of player personnel, said in the statement. “Every dollar is going to go to players who really need help. We’re proud to be a resource for Major League players looking to assist those chasing their MLB dream.”

The Cardinals, as part of a Major League Baseball initiative, are paying their Minor League players the daily per diem that they would have received through April 8, and MLB is working on a plan with all 30 teams to pay Minor Leaguers for after that date until the season begins.

Wainwright isn’t the only Cardinal helping out those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, Dexter Fowler pledged to match donations to a Las Vegas emergency food fund.