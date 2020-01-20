'19 No. 1 pick Rutschman invited to ST (sources)

BALTIMORE -- The Adley Rutschman show is coming to Sarasota, Fla., this spring. The Orioles have extended their No. 1 prospect a formal invitation to Major League Spring Training, multiple sources told MLB.com on Monday. The club has not confirmed the news, which was originally reported by MLB.com’s Jon Paul

BALTIMORE -- The Adley Rutschman show is coming to Sarasota, Fla., this spring.

The Orioles have extended their No. 1 prospect a formal invitation to Major League Spring Training, multiple sources told MLB.com on Monday. The club has not confirmed the news, which was originally reported by MLB.com’s Jon Paul Morosi. The O’s are expected to announce all their non-roster invitees later this month.

But what’s clear is that Rutschman, the first overall pick in last year’s Draft, will be among them. Pitchers and catchers must officially report to the club’s Ed Smith Stadium on Feb. 11, with the first official workout scheduled for Feb. 12. Orioles general manager and executive vice president Mike Elias said during the Winter Meetings that Rutschman was likely to make an appearance in big league camp in some capacity.

“We would love to get [him] to the Major League side,” Elias said in December. "He’s a catcher, which is always useful, and I think it’s great exposure for him to get the Major League side of Spring Training and learn the whole organization.”

That’ll be the goal for what should be a brief but productive stay with the big leaguers for Rutschman, who isn’t a realistic candidate to break camp with the club just yet. The idea is to give Rutschman the chance to get his feet wet, acclimate to some of the system’s upper-level pitchers and see some exhibition at-bats against better competition. The Orioles open their spring schedule on Feb. 22 vs. Atlanta at CoolToday Park. Their first home game is set for the following afternoon against Boston.

The switch-hitting former Golden Spikes Award winner, Rutschman reached Class A Delmarva in his first pro season after signing for an $8.1 million bonus. He hit .254/.351/.423 with four homers in 37 games across three levels, rising from the Gulf Coast League to Class A Short-Season Aberdeen and eventually Delmarva. Rutschman was recently named MLB’s top catching prospect by MLB Pipeline, and he is viewed by some as one of the best prospects of the past decade. Rutschman is expected to begin the 2020 season at Delmarva, with the expectation that he could rise quickly if he performs well.

Joe Trezza covers the Orioles for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JoeTrezz.