Meet 'Rutsch': Prospect talks food, music, crush
SARASOTA, Fla. -- The future is the theme of Orioles Spring Training, with nearly half of the club’s top prospects in camp with the team. That’s a lot of fresh faces, many of whom should arrive in Baltimore before long.
Each week, MLB.com will sit down for a personality-themed Q&A with one of Baltimore’s up-and-comers. In this initial installment, get to know 2019’s No.1 overall MLB Draft pick
Name: Adley Rutschman
Position: Catcher
Age: 22
MLB Pipeline ranking: Orioles’ No. 1 (No. 4 overall)
Drafted: 2019, 1st (1)
MLB ETA: 2021
MLB.com: Did you have a childhood nickname?
Adley Rutschman: My childhood nickname was always “Rutsch.” When I was smaller, I was “Little Rutsch,” because my dad was “Rutsch” as well. Some people at school called me “Adds.”
MLB.com: What is your favorite food?
Rutschman: Last meal on Earth? I’m a big BBQ guy. Ribs. Ribs are big. Food comes easy to me. I can eat burgers for days. Burgers and pizza.
MLB.com: What is the best meal you can cook?
Rutschman: I’m a connoisseur of breakfast. If I’m cooking for myself, it’s going to be some sort of scramble, omelet, bacon, hash browns, biscuits and gravy ... with a side of fruit. I’d also toss in French toast and pancakes, if I can eat all of it. We’re going to have to go small portions of each. I just love every part of breakfast.
MLB.com: What is your favorite color?
Rutschman: Sky blue. I enjoy the color. It reminds me of summer days listening to country music.
MLB.com: What were your favorite sports teams growing up?
Rutschman: When I was really young it was the Yankees, because [fellow Oregon native]
MLB.com: Who is your favorite musical artist?
Rutschman: Current? Eric Church. All-time? Eric Church. He’s the man.
MLB.com: Who is your favorite non-baseball athlete?
Rutschman: Russell Wilson.
MLB.com: What is your favorite movie?
Rutschman: “[The] Shawshank Redemption” is my favorite all-time movie. I’m a big movie guy.
MLB.com: What is your favorite social media app?
Rutschman: Instagram.
MLB.com: Who is your celebrity crush?
Rutschman: Emily Ratajkowski.
MLB.com: What is your favorite off-field hobby?
Rutschman: Golf.
MLB.com: What is your go-to vacation spot?
Rutschman: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, or Maui.
MLB.com: Who was your childhood hero?
Rutschman: My grandfather [legendary Oregon-area football and baseball coach], Ad Rutschman.
MLB.com: Who is your baseball role model?
Rutschman: Albert Pujols.
MLB.com: What is your best baseball memory?
Rutschman: Winning the 2018 National Championship during my sophomore year at Oregon State.
MLB.com: Who is your favorite all-time Oriole?
Rutschman: Cal Ripken Jr.
MLB.com: What is your favorite Minor League city (so far)?
Rutschman: Burlington, Vt. I also liked Aberdeen a lot.
MLB.com: Do you have any superstitions?
Rutschman: I’m big [on] doing what worked [the] last time. If I get a hit, and I put my right batting glove on first, I have to put my right batting glove on first again. If I’m batting left-handed, I’ll put my right batting glove on first. If I am batting right-handed, I’ll put my left batting glove on first.
