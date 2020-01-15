AL East position-by-position: Middle infielders
Over the coming weeks, MLB.com will be taking a position-by-position look at the teams in the American League East. This week, it's middle infielders.
NEW YORK -- Right-hander Gerrit Cole isn’t the only reason the Yankees are considered the best team in the American League East. Check out their dynamic duo at shortstop and second base --
Last year, Torres split time between shortstop and second base, while LeMahieu was utilized all over the infield. Torres, the Yankees' latest star-in-the-making, now takes over at shortstop with the departure of free agent Didi Gregorius.
Torres, a two-time All-Star, batted .278 with 38 homers and 90 RBIs in 2019, joining Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio as the only Yankee to hit 30 homers in a season before age 23. Torres’ 90 RBIs were the second-most by a Yankee age 22 or younger since Mickey Mantle tallied 102 RBIs in 1954.
LaMahieu was a magician at second and third base, while working diligently on his defense at first base. With Luke Voit healthy once again, and the emergence of Mike Ford, LaMahieu will return to his familiar second base -- where he won three Gold Gloves during his time with the Rockies.
LeMahieu was lauded by manager Aaron Boone as the Yanks’ 2019 MVP after a terrific debut in pinstripes in which the 31-year-old set career highs in runs (109), hits (197), homers (26), extra-base hits (61) and a Major League-leading 61 multi-hit games. LeMahieu also led the Yankees with a 6.0 WAR.
In the AL East, there is no better combo up the middle.
The rest (in alphabetical order, not ranked):
Blue Jays
While the Blue Jays used a number of different players up the middle last year, the organization landed on its most intriguing combination by the end of the year with rookies
Bichette sustained a concussion at the end of the year, cutting his first year in the big leagues short, but he showed where his ceiling might be if he stays on the field. Bichette posted a 2.1 WAR in just 46 games with a slash line of .311/.358/.571 with 11 home runs and 21 RBIs in his first taste of the big leagues.
Orioles
The mid-December trade of
Iglesias, 30, posted career-high marks in Defensive Runs Saved and dWAR for the Reds in 2019, ranking as MLB’s ninth-best infielder by Outs Above Average. Bringing him into the fold allows the Orioles to prioritize development with former Rule 5 pick
Rays
With continued improvement,
At second base, the Rays will count on
Red Sox
The middle infield will once again be anchored by shortstop
