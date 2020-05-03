Pujols' career on full display on MLB Network

Albert Pujols incredible 19-year career will be on display all day on Monday on MLB Network, as six of his games will air as well as a new edition of MLB Tonight dedicated to the three-time MVP. Pujols, a 10-time All-Star and the only player in Major League history with

Pujols, a 10-time All-Star and the only player in Major League history with at least 650 homers and 650 doubles, began his career with the Cardinals in 2001 and helped them win World Series titles in 2006 and 2011 before signing with the Angels before the 2012 season.

MLB Network's coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET with a five-hit game from Pujols against the Cubs on July 20, 2004, when he smacked three homers and a double with five RBIs.

At noon ET, it's Pujols' 3,000th hit, coming against the Mariners on May 4, 2018, as the game is being aired on its two-year anniversary.

Next, at 2:30 p.m. ET, it’s a game from last year, as Pujols homered in his return to Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on June 22, 2019. It’s a rare game where the opposing fans gave a standing ovation to a visiting player.

MLB Tonight will then air at 6 p.m. ET with Matt Vasgersian, Carlos Peña and Dan Plesac discussing Pujols' career. It'll also feature a lengthy sit-down interview with Pujols and Harold Reynolds.

One of Pujols’ most iconic postseason moments airs next at 7 p.m. ET, as Game 5 of the 2005 NLCS will air. Pujols crushed a go-ahead three-run homer off Brad Lidge in Houston in the ninth inning to lift the Cardinals to a victory.

It's another legendary postseason game from Pujols airing at 9 p.m. ET with Game 3 of the 2011 World Series against the Rangers. Pujols went 5-for-6 with three homers, six RBIs and four runs scored in a 16-7 blowout win.

It wraps up at midnight ET with Pujols hitting his 600th career home run against the Twins on June 3, 2017, at Angel Stadium. Fittingly, it was a grand slam off Ervin Santana, as Pujols became the first player to ever hit a grand slam on a 600th homer. Only nine players have ever reached the 600-homer milestone.