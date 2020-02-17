Anthopoulos, Snitker ink extensions with Braves

NORTH PORT, Fla. -- Brian Snitker’s potential lame-duck status was erased Monday, when the Braves extended their manager and each of his coaches through the 2021 season. Along with the contract extensions, the Braves announced that Alex Anthopoulos has been promoted from vice president to president of baseball operations. Anthopoulos’

NORTH PORT, Fla. -- Brian Snitker’s potential lame-duck status was erased Monday, when the Braves extended their manager and each of his coaches through the 2021 season.

Along with the contract extensions, the Braves announced that Alex Anthopoulos has been promoted from vice president to president of baseball operations. Anthopoulos’ contract was extended through the 2024 season.

“I am very pleased that Alex will be leading the Atlanta Braves’ baseball operations for years to come,” said chairman Terry McGuirk. “Since he joined the organization, Alex has continued the winning tradition that Braves fans have come to expect.”

Snitker and Anthopoulos have enjoyed nothing but success since the latter joined the organization to run the baseball operations department before the 2018 season. The Braves have won consecutive National League East titles and quickly distanced the organization from a rebuilding process, within which Atlanta produced MLB’s third-worst winning percentage (.427) from '15-17.

“Winning consecutive division titles illustrates the leadership and impact of Brian and his staff,” Anthopoulos said. “We are happy to know they will be leading the Braves through the 2021 season.”

After the Braves won their division title two years ago, Snitker was given a two-year contract that would have run through the upcoming season. Snitker was named the 2018 NL Manager of the Year and he finished second in balloting for the award last year. The 64-year-old manager is entering his 44th season with the organization.

As the Braves aim for a third straight division title, Snitker’s coaching staff will once again include Walt Weiss (bench coach), Ron Washington (third-base coach), Eric Young Sr. (first-base coach), Kevin Seitzer (hitting coach), Rick Kranitz (pitching coach), Sal Fasano (catching coach), Marty Reed (bullpen coach) and José Castro (assistant hitting coach).

