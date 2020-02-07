Cobb 'looks good,' on track for Spring Training

NOTTINGHAM, Md. -- Any worries that lingering fallout from Alex Cobb’s right hip surgery will carry over into Spring Training were put to rest Friday evening. Speaking at the organization’s inaugural Birdland Caravan, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Cobb should be at full go when pitchers and catchers report to

Speaking at the organization’s inaugural Birdland Caravan, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Cobb should be at full go when pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on Tuesday. In fact, the manager saw his right-hander recently to see how much his health has progressed.

“He feels good, looks good,” Hyde said. “We saw him a couple weeks ago, and he feels healthy. He should be ready the first day of camp.”

When Cobb does throw in Sarasota, Fla., it will be the first time he takes the mound for Baltimore in an official capacity since last April 26, a four-inning outing against the Twins. The right-hander proceeded to miss the remainder of the ‘19 season with the aim of returning by spring, and now it looks like that’ll be the case.

Cobb, who has two years left in a four-year, $57 million deal he signed in March 2018, projects to slot in as the Orioles’ No. 2 starter in ’20 behind American League Rookie of the Year runner-up John Means. After those two, Spring Training will be a battle among veterans and prospects: Asher Wojciechowski, Kohl Stewart, Keegan Akin, Brandon Bailey, Wade LeBlanc, Michael Rucker and more.

“We have a big number, and I’m hoping that it creates guys seeing an opportunity,” Hyde said. “I think everybody is very aware that it’s not like this in every [other] camp. There are multiple jobs to win. ... I like the arms that we have and that we’re going to bring in. Like I said, I just want guys to learn from past experiences and take the next step.”

Cobb, now 32, made just three starts for Baltimore in 2019, totaling 12 1/3 innings while being tagged for 15 earned runs. That came an offseason removed from Cobb’s best stretch in an Orioles uniform: a 2.56 ERA with a 1.156 WHIP across 11 outings during the second half of ’18.

Cobb’s surgery this past June was to address a femoroacetabular impingement in his right hip, which contributed to the back spasms that landed him on the injured list in the first place.

• Rutschman the star as Birdland Caravan begins

Martin ready to put offseason work on display

It took Richie Martin some time to decompress and soak in his 2019. Who can blame him? The shortstop, who was selected by the Orioles from the Athletics in the Rule 5 Draft, all of a sudden found himself making his big league debut and spending the entire season in the Majors despite never playing above the Double-A level.

Now the time of reflection is ending, and Martin is ready to show the Orioles that both his self-evaluation and offseason workouts have him ready to contribute in 2020.

“I knew I needed to make more adjustments at the plate,” said Martin, who slashed .208/.260/.322 in 120 games last season. “I know I need to be more consistent at the plate. So that’s what I was working on. But I think good things are going to happen. You put in the work, we’ll see how it goes in spring.”

This spring may be the most important of Martin’s young career. The Orioles signed defensive wizard José Iglesias to take the lion’s share of reps at shortstop, so Martin, 25, will need to impress to get his playing time -- and that may not necessarily be at shortstop.

“Wherever Hyder needs me,” Martin said.

And now that he is no longer a Rule 5 pick and is now, more or less, a permanent member of the organization, Martin will need to show the coaching staff that he belongs on the Major League roster and not at Triple-A Norfolk come Opening Day -- something he is not letting cloud over his preparation.

Henderson embraces first pro season

Gunnar Henderson ’s first professional season is in the books. And it was quite the year for the 18-year-old.

Henderson, the club’s No. 7 prospect per MLB Pipeline who was a second-round pick in the 2019 Draft, appeared in 29 games for the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League Orioles squad that topped the Southern Division before hurricanes abruptly ended the league’s season.

Henderson, a shortstop, slashed .259/.331/.370 in his first season. Though he doesn't know where his 2020 will start yet -- Class A Delmarva is an option -- Henderson isn’t letting location impact his preparations in spring.

“Getting that experience and seeing how big wins are down there each and every day and having to play the best you can every day and playing for a championship,” Henderson said of his lessons learned from 2019, “that gives you the experience and motivation to do better and get up to the big league team and hopefully win a world series.”

And his goals for this season?

“Just play the best I can because I felt I did the right work in the offseason,” he said. “And hopefully it’ll take me as high as I want to go.”