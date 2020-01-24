Gordon 'very excited to come back' to KC

KANSAS CITY -- After signing a one-year, $4 million deal on Wednesday that will bring him back to the Royals for the 2020 season, outfielder Alex Gordon made a joyous victory lap through the club's FanFest on Friday, as Gordon and Royals general manager Dayton Moore discussed his return. “This

KANSAS CITY -- After signing a one-year, $4 million deal on Wednesday that will bring him back to the Royals for the 2020 season, outfielder Alex Gordon made a joyous victory lap through the club's FanFest on Friday, as Gordon and Royals general manager Dayton Moore discussed his return.

“This is the fourth time we have had, as an organization, the privilege of signing Alex Gordon,” Moore said. “He is and he remains one of the most admired players in Royals history. In my opinion, he is forever a part of the franchise. We are very excited to make this day happen.”

Here are some of the highlights:

Gordon on when he decided to return:

“I didn’t tell you guys this, but I left the season knowing I was going to play again. I’ve been lucky to have played my entire career with one team, and to play my career under [Moore]. I’m very lucky. I’m very excited to come back to this team.”

Gordon on if there was a specific moment that inspired him to return:

“There were questions you have during the season that it’s tough to answer, especially when you’re in the middle of it all. When you’re losing 100 games, it’s really hard to answer that question about coming back because you’re just trying to grind out the season. I was being honest during the season that I didn’t really know. But as we got to the end of the season, the final week, I started to look more toward the future. I knew I still had the fire to keep playing.

“But it probably happened in my mind when I talked to [Moore] in his office before the season ended. If you talk to this guy long enough, he can convince you to keep playing. He’s a great man and great person. That fire for me to come back was lit by him.”

Gordon on his impressions of new manager Mike Matheny:

“He’s been awesome since the day we signed him. He’s reached out to every guy, and that means a lot to the players. It gets you motivated to play the next season when your manager has that caring and that drive to be better.”

Gordon on if the Royals will be his final destination:

“I made a comment a couple of years ago that I might be done playing. I should have taken that back after I said it. I feel like I can still play and that I want to play. Looking at it right now, I’ll take it year by year. If we start winning again and get that competitive spirit back to Kansas City, it might inspire me to play longer. ... But yeah, absolutely, I want to stay here. This is my hometown. It would mean a lot to stay here.”

Moore on the fact that Gordon has waived his 10-and-5 rights to void any trade in this contract:

“Alex knows our management style. Anything we do with Alex, we would have a conversation with him first. It’s really important to know that. It’s always about the players. ... If you decide together at some point [that a trade] could benefit Alex, you want to have very easy conversations about things. This way you can take out the dynamics of going through the union. You just eliminate the red tape and manage the situation now in a less formal way. It’s not something we are going to get hung up on now.”

Gordon on the outlook for the Royals in 2020:

“We had a lot of great personal achievements last year, like Whit Merrifield, Hunter Dozier, Jorge Soler, [Adalberto Mondesi]. When I look at our position players, I think we’re as good as any team in the league. If I wasn’t having fun with these guys, I wouldn’t have come back. I’m tired of hearing about the rebuild. We’re better than that. We just have to have a new mindset to be better.”

Gordon on being a team leader in the clubhouse:

“Hopefully they look up to me. I hope they look up to me on a daily basis. I feel like I’ve spoken up a lot more the last couple of years and hope to do that again.”