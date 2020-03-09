Watch A-Rod and J-Lo flip the switch on TikTok

Word travels fast in 2020, so by now you may have already encountered the Flip the Switch Challenge on TikTok: Two or more people start vibing to Drake's "Nonstop," until the he gets to the line "I just flipped the switch" -- at which point the lights turn off and

Word travels fast in 2020, so by now you may have already encountered the Flip the Switch Challenge on TikTok: Two or more people start vibing to Drake's "Nonstop," until the he gets to the line "I just flipped the switch" -- at which point the lights turn off and on again to reveal that everyone's switched places and/or clothes.

To see it in action, we now turn to Kate McKinnon and Elizabeth Warren:

𝗙𝗹𝗶𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵. pic.twitter.com/t8qHcGRUhY — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 8, 2020

Far be it from us to nitpick a well-executed meme, but those two were already wearing the same outfit. This is Flip the Switch 101. Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, however, are out here offering seminar-level instruction:

A-Rod's ability to keep a straight face leaves a lot to be desired, but 1) wearing the sunglasses indoors is a nice touch and 2) it takes a lot of courage to follow up J-Lo's dance moves, especially when you're wearing J-Lo's dress. Hopefully they'll just spend the next month reenacting various memes for our enjoyment.